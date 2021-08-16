COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Bus driver hopes commuters stop at flashing sign

“There’s some people that just don’t care,” said Daymon Eaton, a bus driver for Tahlequah Public Schools.
He has been driving school kids since 2009, and has worked to ensure the safety of children who take the bus to school. However, he says that every day, there are those who choose to ignore the flashing red stop sign by speeding past his bus.
“Our biggest problem is people running red lights when the kids get on and off the bus,” he said. “Our buses have cameras, but the police haven’t always been able to do much about it. They’ll run right through it. You can look at it on the tape. How can you miss a 40-foot banana?”
To protect his bus riders, Eaton does all he can to make sure students don’t have to cross the road. However, that isn’t always possible.
“For those kids, I tell them when they get in front of the bus, you get up right in front, you stop and look at me, and I will tell you when to cross the road. You don’t just run across the road, because there’s too many people that don’t watch,” he said.
After driving school buses for 13 years, he has learned to take precautions, such as looking twice before his riders cross the road.
He started driving because he loves working with kids.
“You’ve gotta love kids. You can’t be in the business unless you love kids. If you don’t, driving isn't for you,” said Eaton.
For the past three years, his route has included Heritage and Sequoyah schools. However, he has driven for every school in the district.
He is most excited about taking children on field trips.
“I love driving the bus. I love being around people, and I love taking them on trips. We’ll take them to the zoo, the aquarium – we’ve taken them to the science museum in Bentonville, and even the science museum in Oklahoma City,” he said.
His route takes him from Willis Road and over by the Hunter’s Home and to the Garden Walk. He enjoys getting to know them and seeing them change over the years.
“I’ve hauled most of them for the last three years. You get to know their character and their personalities. I’ve got one little boy, he yacks from the time he gets on the bus until the time he gets off. He wants to know what this does and where we’re going,” Eaton said with a grin.
He is excited to get to know the children, and he hopes Tahlequah commuters who do not follow the law will change their ways by stopping at the flashing red bus lights. Regardless, he has no plans to stop looking both ways before his riders cross the road.
