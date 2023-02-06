COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Businesses push Pay It Forward initiative

Local businesses have started paying it forward to other shops in town through a new initiative.
The Pay It Forward allows a business to start a chain of donations by giving an amount to one business, which will then pick another local establishment to donate to.
Recipients cab do what they want with the contributions, such as host sales or give away free items to a select number of patrons.
Lift Coffee Bar is the first Tahlequah establishment to get involved with Pay It Forward. Jarrod Railey, general manager, said it was used to remind people to visit local businesses.
"Really, it was geared toward just reminding the community that local businesses still need support, especially restaurants. We're really struggling with inflation, staffing, and all of the above," said Railey.
Lift Coffee Bar has since paid it forward by donating to Vidalia's Catering and Cafe. Vidalia's has contributed to Rafa's Burrito Co., which paid it forward to The Hangry Baer.
Bowden Termite and Pest Control, of Fort Gibson, was the initial business to kick off the Cherokee County "Pay It Forward" initiative, said owner and operator Lauren Bowden.
She said the project first began in Muskogee. After seeing how it was growing in popularity in Muskogee, Bowden decided to try to spread the donations to surrounding areas.
"I think it has given business owners a unique way to set an example for support and caring for your neighbor, and less of this attitude that has been going around in general, such as selfishness and discord," said Bowden. "I've been really proud of that, and I was excited to help push that to other places."
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nathan Reed said he thinks the exposure will be have the most impactful for local establishments.
"The Chamber strives to create an atmosphere where businesses know they can not only rely on us for support, but each other," said Reed.
"The Pay It Forward Initiative is a way local businesses can support each other and drive more customers into their locations. It is amazing to see local businesses band together and support each other. Anytime that happens, the Chamber is excited to see it succeed."
Bowden said businesses don't have to wait to receive a donation to get involved with the initiative.
"If it's brought on your heart that there is somebody who you would like to donate to just to show kindness and support and be an example, just do that," said Bowden.
"You don't have to wait your turn. You can just jump in on it and do whatever you feel led to do."
