COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Cancer survivor hosts yard sales to help impoverished families

Cherokee County resident Alisa Wren has been hosting a yard sale to help others who can't afford life's basic necessities.
Wren said that due to an increase in thrift store prices, she started holding a yard sale three times a week since around the last week of July.
“[Increased prices are] really hurting everybody, who are disabled especially, and we’re going [to thrift stores] to get our everyday needs met. So I decided I would get my friends together and I would do garage sales, and they would donate,” said Wren.
Wren said her yard sale not only helps parents find inexpensive school clothes, but helps everybody in general – including those living with disabilities.
“Everybody wants to have something nice. Not with holes or stains, or rips, or buttons missing. I go through everything and make sure the clothes are perfect,” said Wren.
Wren accepts donations from her friends and the public, and uses the money she makes to purchase more items for upcoming yard sales.
Getting the information out about the sale has been hard, Wren said. She attributes that to high gasoline prices making it difficult for some individuals to make the drive.
Wren said the yard sale even helps her with her own disabilities. She has been diagnosed with cancer two times and is now in remission, which she said contributed to her mental state. She said participating in the sale has somehow kept the intrusive thoughts at bay.
While Wren sets the prices for the items, she said that to help more people, she often works with customers struggling to afford her items.
“Everybody should feel good about themselves and not feel bad that they look different than anybody else,” said Wren.
You can help
Depending on the weather, the yard sale usually takes place three days a week from Wednesday to Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and will continue until the colder seasons take place. For more information on the yard sale or to participate in donating, call 918-718-9937.
