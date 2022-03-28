Habitat for Humanity RV Care-A-Vanners are volunteers who tour the country to do good in different communities, and many are stopping in Tahlequah at a new RV parking lot at the Tahlequah Habitat ReStore on Mud Valley Road.
The volunteers fill different roles and supervise construction projects. Currently, the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is working on a house, and volunteers are helping. When they are not on site, they assist with tasks around the ReStore.
“We are currently building House No. 31, and to build that, we have to have volunteers. They are the way to keep the house costs down,” said Linda Cheatham, executive director of TAHFH.
Six new RV slots sit in the back of the store. Cheatham oversees bringing in volunteers for different projects.
“These volunteers drive around in their RVs throughout the United States. They follow the weather, so to speak, and build Habitat houses. They are called Care-A-Vanners, and they ‘travel with a purpose,’” she said.
Many Care-A-Vanners are retired. Some tour the country part-time, and others live in RVs and make a year-round commitment.
“This is the second group of Care-A-Vanners that have come through. They park at the ReStore. They can make a donation to cover the cost of utilities. Right now, we are not charging them a fee, but we’ll see how it shakes out,” said Cheatham.
Currently, there are about 10 Care-A-Vanners serving the Tahlequah community. They are also making improvements to the ReStore. They recently built a display to help sell doors. They also built a “light gazebo” for selling lights, and a ceiling fan display.
Nine of the Care-A-Vanners showed up March 19 to help out with the Habitat Women Build Event. The purpose was to bring women in the community to help with House No. 31, and to empower them to try new things.
“The Women Build Event … invited women in the community to come to the work site. The Women Build Event helps to empower women to step out of their comfort zone to help try something, like construction, that is traditionally more of a man’s area. Women were able to learn skills, how to use power tools, and they actually raised the first two walls,” said Cheatham.
Thanks to the volunteers, both from the Tahlequah community, and from the Care-A-Vanners, the house is slated to be finished on schedule by the end of May, and closing will take place the following month.
