COMMUNITY SPIRIT: CareerTech teachers join front line for PPE

The Tahlequah Public Schools CareerTech teachers have joined a team with the city of Tahlequah, Cherokee County Commissioners, and representatives from both local hospitals to determine gaps in the supply of personal protection equipment in local medical facilities.
“For me, the first contact was [Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor] Bree Long. She called when the need to discover local options was determined. I called the 3D guru, Russell Hudgens,” said Melissa Harris, THS teacher.
Harris said approval to retrieve the schools’ 3D printers was immediate from TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock, and Principals Vicki Bush and David Bookout.
“They were completely supportive of our involvement, but due to the restrictions from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, we could not be working on campus,” she said. "We truly live in a wonderful community ,and we work for the best school district that is steadfast in removing obstacles. Tahlequah Tigers Roar!"
They started with four 3D printers from the middle school and the "dinosaur" from the high school, but the dinosaur did not keep up and was decommissioned after the first round. There was plenty of filament in the classrooms for the initial needs, Harris said.
The initial projects were face shield prototypes, N95 prototypes, and ear guards for front line staff. A community in Georgia was referenced as a guide in the beginning, said Harris, but they quickly took their processes and molded them to what they could do.
“Face shields take about three hours, N95 is closer to five hours, and neither of these are the end product. From the 3D piece, other materials would have to be sourced and put together,” said Harris. “With the knowledge that these items could be done but the immediate need was not strong, we turned our focus to the ear guards.”
The team printed over 600 ear guards in two weeks time. Donations have been given to representatives from Northeastern Health System and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital.
“We've felt incredible gratitude from our hospitals. Hastings has been amazingly generous,” said Harris.
Additionally, the TPS group printed six samples of respirator masks which will be sent to District 2 County Commissioner Mike Brown for molding and mass production should the need be determined.
