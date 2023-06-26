After a hiatus of three years, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country has reintroduced the 17th Annual CASA Playhouse for Kids fundraiser.
CASA Executive Director Jo Prout said the organization works to train people, 21 years old and older, to be court advocates for children who are abused and neglected.
“For many years, it’s been shortened to CASA, which people often mistake for the Spanish word ‘house’ – ‘Mi casa es su casa’ – but it really is kind of fitting when they do that because the goal of the CASA organization is to see that every abused and neglected child is safe,” said Prout.
Prout said the advocates visit the children at least once a month, gather information about the child and their situation, and present a report to the judge on their wellbeing so the judge can make an informed decision on the child’s future.
The organization serves three area courts including the Cherokee County District Court, Adair County District Court, and Cherokee County Nation Tribal Court. Last year, only 62 out of 250 abused and neglected children were served due to the low numbers of advocates.
“CASA’s goal is to find a safe, permanent home for each child we serve, and if we had more advocates we would see more children going into safe, permanent homes,” said Prout. “Sometimes that means they go back to their mom and dad or whoever their family member is; sometimes it means they are adopted by someone; sometimes it means they go to their grandma. It just depends on what happens at the end of the case.”
To help raise funds for CASA, the organization hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including one of their biggest events – the CASA Playhouse for Kids. A children’s fire station playhouse complete with a firefighter’s outfit are the items up for grabs this year. Tickets will continue to be sold until July 1 at 3 p.m., when the winner will be announced.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the fundraiser was put on hold but has now returned. Prout said the return of the event has been exciting but different this year, as the playhouse is now sitting in front of Dollar General, instead of at Reasor’s. Due to Reasor’s being purchased by a new company, the group was not able to promote the fundraiser inside the grocery store like they have done in the past.
CASA is still selling the tickets at various ticket outlets, and depending on the weather, are sometimes set up by the playhouse.
What’s next
CASA will be hosting another fundraiser on Sept. 8 called the Ladies Fore CASA golf tournament.
