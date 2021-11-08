COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Case worker helps homeless vets, educates public

Veterans have been disproportionately affected throughout the pandemic, especially those who have faced homelessness.
Over the past two years, many veterans have lost jobs and opportunities for employment. Others have never held jobs, but have seen their resources deplete. As a result, homeless shelters in the community have swelled.
“With this country’s basic goods and life sustaining services shortage, it means the veterans homeless population and housed veterans are scrambling to fulfill their basic needs and often are doing without even less, which causes a decline in their health – both mental and physical – and in a watershed effect, increased demand for health care that is already an underfunded, staff shortage, overtaxed system, overburdened system,” said Lisa Look, a case manager for the VA Tribal Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing.
Look is a Cherokee citizen from North Tulsa who earned a degree in psychology at Rogers State University. She minored in drug and alcohol counseling, and later graduated from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa with a master’s degree in social work. She has served in mental health since 2006.
She explained that veterans are seeing an increase in anxiety, depression, grief, and loss. They have seen a disproportionate number of deaths from COVID-19, as many veterans have preexisting conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Currently, there is a shortage of affordable housing and rentals, which contributes to the veteran homeless population. Veterans who have a criminal history struggle to find housing when landlords are presented with many housing applications to fill vacancies.
Look continues to advocate for the basic needs for homeless veterans by pushing policies and funding the individual, community, state, and federal level. She seeks to provide resources when they are lacking.
“I view my job as working with America’s heros as a privilege every day,” said Look. “We believe in persistence in the face of adversity. We strive for a place of grace, and adhere to the military creed 'no man left behind,' and most importantly, we focus on life’s blessings, not its barriers.”
She encourages community members to lend encouraging words to veterans they know and to think of ways to serve. Organizations that assist veterans in Tahlequah include Tahlequah Day Center, Tahlequah Men’s Shelter, House of Hope, and Veterans Angel Tree.
“Donate used furniture and housewares to Zoe Foundation and Habitat For Humanity Resale Shop, which has generously donated furniture to recently housed Homeless Native American Veterans in Cherokee and Rogers County,” she said.
While she has never served in the military, her late husband was a disabled veteran. Over the years, she has embraced the role of helping veterans and now sees her work as a life mission.
“I have many relatives who served in every world war and military conflict. I was raised to be a patriot, to respect and revere our service men and women, which grew into a career path,” she said.
She explained it is most important for the community to understand that many veterans face challenges that non-veterans struggle to comprehend. These challenges sometimes make it difficult for veterans to do things most people can do.
“Veterans are in need, living in the margins, suffering in silence with wounds, more than not, are invisible to the eye, most often internal wounds,” said Look.
She said some of these wounds include post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injuries, effects from gas, respiratory diseases, skin cancer, and other kinds of cancer.
Get help
For veterans who need support, or want to support fellow their veterans, the Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center. For more information, contact Matt Tiger at 918-453-5693.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.