The Cherokee County Cattlemen's Association has been working to continue educating local cattlemen since its inception in 1966.
Craig Loftin, president of the association, said it is volunteer-based and consists of several officers and about 150 members, as well as a board of directors.
Loftin, whose family has been involved with the group for around 40 years, said he has continued to take part so he can help educate local people on the benefits of ranching.
"I kind of want to bridge that gap between the farmers and ranchers, and the consumers – the people in town who don't know anything about farming, but they eat a lot of beef," Loftin said.
The association was originally created to promote the cattle industry as a whole.
Some of the ways CCCA has helped the community is through its three annual meetings, which is when the board offers resources to the area. For example, in March, the CCCA held a farm-to-freezer program.
"Basically, it's where cattle producers could retail beef from their home," Loftin said. "I had Scott Yates – he's from Oklahoma Food and Forestry – and he came and gave a presentation and told all the requirementsneeded for people to be able to sell beef from home."
Loftin said the meetings also provide information about vaccination protocols, training, and will feature speakers form Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association.
"There are so many new ranchers," Loftin said. "So, hopefully, we will educate that younger generation of ranchers on what they need to do to start raising cattle, and [how] to do it properly, [such as] through good herd health through vaccination programs, and taking care of their land because land management is as big a part of cattle producing as raising the cattle."
To get involved, Loftin said, attendees do not have to have a large cow-calf operation, or even own any cattle; they can just want to learn about the beef industry.
The nonprofit plans to unify with the Oklahoma Cattlemen Association to help give CCCA and local ranchers a more powerful voice at the capitol when it comes to protecting producers rights.
Get involved
To get involved with CCCA, Loftin said, follow Cherokee County Cattlemen's Association on Facebook or to just show up at a meeting. The CCCA will meet Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building.
