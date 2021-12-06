COMMUNITY SPIRIT: CBIHP promotes Black Cherokee history, sets blues festival

Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation Foundation is a history and culture organization whose purpose is to promote knowledge and understanding of Black Cherokee history.
And currently, it is promoting a music event to bring attention to the group.
CBIHP President Ty Wilson believes Black Cherokee history is often overlooked, which is why the organization is looking to recenter historical narrative.
Wilson helped to consult with administrators at Hunter's Home to better tell the story of all of the residents who lived on the plantation, including the dozens of enslaved peoples.
"We are a Cherokee nonprofit and we try to preserve the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation. Most people don't know Black Indians exist, so that's the part of history we predominantly preserve," said Wilson.
By the 18th Century, Cherokees, Choctaws, Muscogees, Chickasaws, and Seminoles - sometimes known as the Five "Civilized" Tribes - set themselves apart from other Indigenous nations because they practiced slavery, which lasted until the end of the Civil War.
In 1866, they were guaranteed Cherokee citizenship under a treaty with the U.S., regardless of Indigenous heritage.
On Jan. 14, 2011, the Cherokee Supreme Court reinforced that Cherokee Freedmen would maintain their rights as Cherokee citizens, nullifying a 2007 constitutional amendment that attempted to strip their citizenship.
In 2017, Wilson edited Oklahoma Black Cherokees through History Press. The book addresses topics on the Trail of Tears, Abraham Moore, Cherokee Slave Result, the Hunter's Home, Zachariah Foreman, Black members of the Cherokee Nation Council, segregated Black schools in Cherokee Nation, and more.
"Right now, we are preparing for an event we have next Saturday in Muskogee at the Roxy. It's called Red White and Blues. It's going to be a fundraiser for Black Indian History preservation," said Wilson.
Red, White, and Blues will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Roxy Theater from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event will feature Nova Sharp, Tony Matthews, Cecil Gray, Kelly Anquoe, Pat Moss, John White, and Bronko Carr.
"I want to encourage everyone to remember to support your local non-profits. We need your support to continue our work," said Wilson. "The Red, White and Blues event is CBIHP Foundation's way of sharing some belief, love and kindness this holiday season."
For information, call email info@cbihp.com.
