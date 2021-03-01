As part of ongoing grant programs, the Cherokee County Health Services Council has been seeking public input into what is important to residents.
CCHSC was awarded a five-year grant through the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust for the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. The program began July 1, 2020, with the first year being for assessment. Cherokee County TSET HLP staff, along with collaborative group members, have been conducting assessments to better understand health topics most crucial to community members regarding access to healthy foods, opportunities for physical activity, and decreased exposure to secondhand smoke and tobacco use. They will be working strategically with seven of nine Census tracts across Cherokee County.
"The TSET Healthy Living Program is strategically focusing its efforts on communities at greatest risk for obesity and tobacco use," said Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET HLP coordinator.
Part of the process is to conduct a Comprehensive Community Needs Assessment Survey.
"This survey will help identify important issues our community faces when working toward being healthier individuals," said Buechele. "We are looking for the community's input on the barriers or challenges they face when trying to access healthy foods, access places of recreation, and restricting the ease of access to tobacco and vaping, especially among youth."
The CCNA survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Cherokee_CommunitySurvey through March 5.
In addition to the survey, community members had the opportunity in January and February to join one of the eight online World Cafe Listening Sessions. A total of 77 Cherokee County residents participated in the discussions, which provided them a chance to share their ideas on local wellness that can help transform the Tahlequah area into a healthier place to live, learn, work, and play.
"Participants were asked three questions to explore their vision of a healthy community, perceived challenges to being healthy, and resources available or lacking in the community to make their vision a reality," said Buechele. "It was our goal to gain an understanding of what community members envisioned for our soon to be healthy community. The voice of the community is extremely important when identifying strategies for our program to focus on. The World Cafe process, along with other assessment pieces, allowed for TSET HLP staff and its collaborative group to identify feasibility and community fit of potential strategies to build a strategic map and action plan. We really want our plan to be a 'plan of the community.'"
CCHSC has two additional grant programs currently seeking input from the community.
The Cherokee County Cares: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is collecting information to guide opioid use disorder planning for the county. The survey is to establish a baseline of the community's experience, opinion, and perspective of substance abuse, treatment services, and the stigma towards substance use disorder, according to Buechele. Residents can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RCORPCommunity through March 31.
"One of CCHSC's objectives is to provide health planning for Cherokee County and the surrounding area," said Buechele.
The Tri-County HIV/AIDS consortium is collecting information on the awareness of HIV/AIDS and the increase of prevalence in Cherokee, Delaware, and Adair counties. This survey can be accessed until April 1 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TriCountyComm.
For more information about the Cherokee County Health Services Council, visit www.facebook.com/cchscoklahoma.
