COMMUNITY SPIRIT: CCREA provides necessities, funds to area schools, programs

The Cherokee County Retired Educators Association has grown since the 1950s and still seeks to help area schools meet their needs.
Vickie Proctor, project chair of CCREA, said the organization not only helps teachers, but schools and students as well. It has even provided assistance to educational programs at places like the Thompson House.
"For educational retirees, our organization has their best interest at heart and actively supports them through providing a voice to secure and protect benefits," said Proctor. " For our community, we hope to raise awareness that CCREA provides assistance to every public school in Cherokee County."
The association has 93 members and is made up of individuals who have retired from the education field and some who are still active in the field.
Proctor said the funds they receive benefit Cherokee County schools in various ways. The organization often present money to schools in the area, most recently a $1,000 check to both Tahlequah High School and Tahlequah Middle School on March 3.
The group has purchased needed school supplies and items for extracurriculars, including iPads, books, art and classroom supplies, and band instruments. The group has also provided food supplies for backpack programs and helped alternative school students by paying for test fees.
"Our organization assists in areas of need for our schools, teachers, and students," said Proctor. "Members have dedicated their lives to service in the area of education and that service is being continued through CCREA."
To keep funds and assistance for education, such as the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement Fund, from going to the wayside, CCREA helps members stay informed on relevant issues and take action when appropriate by recommending members speak to legislators on educational topics.
Proctor said donations each school year from CCREA members and the Tahlequah Community Fund allows the organization to assist area educational needs.
In November 2016, a TCF donated $5,000 to CCREA to disperse to county schools. Through a matching funds program, CCREA has donated about $90,000 to Cherokee County schools since that donation in 2016.
Proctor said anyone can donate to the organization. Checks can be made out to the CCREA and dropped off at the group's meeting on the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Tahlequah.
Any retired educators of administrators, teachers, and staff wanting to join the organization can do so by paying an annual membership fee of $5 and filling out a form, which can be obtained by attending a monthly meeting or speaking with a current member. Not all members have to be retired, as active educators at the minimum age of 45 can also join.
