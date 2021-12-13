COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Chain of Love brings community together on Facebook

Bambi Dodson Rush organized Chain of Love nine years ago to better help Tahlequah families, and this Christmas season, her organization continues to offer hope for those in need as it applies for nonprofit status.
"We have grown and helped people in surrounding communities. We take in donations of clothing, medical supplies, and we donate it back to the public," said Rush.
They are still running a drive for kids who need coats, hats, blankets, and other supplies. Before Tahlequah Public Schools secured a grant to pay for school supplies, Chain of Love used to hold drives to provide such materials.
Rush grew up in a family of service. As her children started to leave the home, she found opportunities to serve had opened up to her.
"I've always loved helping people. I have had seven kids. When they started moving out, we started donating to people in need. It started growing and growing. Donating and helping has always been an important part of my life," she said. "My grandparents raised me. They were always giving and helping other people. As I grew up, it became a part of who I am."
Currently, they have a storage unit where they keep their materials. Rush makes posts on Facebook asking for items, and community members provide them for others in need.
"If someone needs something that we don't have, we'll make a post and try to get it," said Rush.
During the first couple of years, they donated around 300 gifts to area children. To celebrate the giving event, she found a Santa Claus outfit and her husband, Ronnie Rush, handed out gifts to the children on the NSU track. Chain of Love is hoping to hold a similar event this year.
"Without the people in the community who are generous, our organization wouldn't be possible because we operate by donations alone. We aren't funded by anything else, and we are thankful to everyone who contributes," said Rush.
Currently, they are in need of gifts for teenagers. Popular gifts include headphones, jewelry, or makeup.
"Teenagers are the ones who are always forgotten in toy drives," she said.
You can help
For more information, join the private group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/thechainoflove or call 918-207-7080.
