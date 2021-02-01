COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Charity drive spreads love, aids Help In Crisis

Vivid Salon & Boutique is hosting the Love Linda's House Drive for Valentine's Day. The deadline to drop off items for the Help In Crisis shelter is Saturday, Feb. 13.
"The past year has been difficult for us all, but especially for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Domestic violence and child abuse occurrences are higher than usual, but it is more difficult than ever to flee to safety,” said Laura Kuester, HIC director.
HIC has not stopped providing services during this pandemic.
“We have had to postpone our fundraisers and stop almost all volunteer efforts. If not for our wonderful and supportive communities, we may not have made it through,” said Kuester. “Thank you, Vivid and Tahlequah friends, for continuing to support our efforts to provide safety and peace to those we serve."
Due to COVID-19, HIC has restricted access to kitchen items. Through a grant, HIC has been able to purchase microwaves and mini-fridges for individual rooms. Shelter staff are not able to supply residents with full-sized bottles of condiments, and smaller packets are requested, such as butter, salt, pepper, mayo, mustard, and salsa.
Linda’s House does not have a cleaning service, and therefore supplies residents and staff can use are needed: cleaning supplies, laundry detergent for high efficiency machines, dryer sheets, bathroom cleaners, glass cleaner, and paper towels.
A shelter volunteer told Amy Carter, Vivid owner, that they are grateful for the community’s support and assistance to provide items necessary to make sure the shelter residents’ stays don't feel like more of a sacrifice in comfort for basic needs.
Carter and staff have held Vivid & Friends drives for HIC for about eight years. Carter said when she first moved to the Tahlequah area, she met with the former HIC director.
“We asked if a product drive would help their shelter. Since we’re a salon, we asked customers to donate items. It seemed like the right fit, and we’ve stuck with that relationship,” said Carter. "What Help In Crisis does to help people get out abusive relationships is vitally important. If we can help someone out there, I’m all for it.”
Before Christmas, Vivid requests new or slightly used health and beauty items for the shelter residents. Last Valentine’s Day, Vivid collected blankets and pillows.
“They always need something specific, and because the donations can take up so much space, I ask what their need is,” said Carter. “People come in and participate that I don’t know. A lot see the Facebook videos about the drives.”
Carter said this past year has been hard on many people, and she hopes to start 2021 by spreading love and goodness.
“As a community, we all need to stick together. When you get down to it, what matters is we’re all human.”
You can help
For more information about the Vivid drives, visit www.facebook.com/VividSalonAndBoutique. To donate directly to Help in Crisis or to volunteer, call 918-456-0673. Those in need of immediate help or phone counseling can call the hotline, 800-300-5321.
