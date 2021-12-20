On Dec. 9, The River Brewhouse announced that United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees tribal member Keith Washington would be the head chef of the restaurant. For Washington, the change allowed him to come full circle after returning home from his training.
Washington was born and raised in Tahlequah, having attended Tahlequah High School. During his junior and senior years of school, he took a bus to Muskogee, where he attended Indian Capital Technology Center's culinary program.
He first learned to cook by observing his mother and grandmother in the kitchen.
“My mom does more of the baking side, and my grandma would cook dishes. I got interested in the baking side of it, so I started helping out in the kitchen, and I fell in love with it. It’s more of a passion now,” he said.
After graduating from high school, he attended Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, where he learned to become a chef.
He has specialized in baking food, particularly savory food, though he has a knack for baking pastries, as well. He hopes in the future to receive more formal instruction in baking sweet foods.
Toward the end of his schooling, he was required to fulfill an internship, so he returned to Tahlequah hoping to find a local restaurant to train him. He connected with Dylan Fite, general manager of the restaurant who brought him on, and after his internship, Washington was asked to stay as head of the kitchen.
“I felt like I had moved into their family very fast. This definitely was extremely fun. I was offered the position. Dylan had asked me if I wanted to stay a little longer,” said Washington.
Fite is planning to make some changes to the River Brewhouse, and he believes Washington is fit to help him make them.
Washington feels at peace with his decision to return home because he feels it is important for him to serve his tribe.
“There’s only two of us who are Keetoowah in the restaurant. It’s a Keetoowah restaurant, and we are trying to help out our own people,” he said. “I just want to help my tribe out however I can. There’s not a lot of Keetoowahs out there. This has been a learning experience.”
He also feels a sense of pride knowing the River Brewhouse evolved from what was once the old Keetoowah Tag Agency.
“I didn’t think it was going to be as successful as it is, just because it used to be the old tag office,” he said.
Seeing the transformation reminds him communities that work hard together can accomplish great things.
“I feel like I’m doing my part to help my community and my tribe just by being there,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.