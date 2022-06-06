COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Church hosts free sports camp for area kids

On Monday morning, local children gathered at Grace Baptist Church to try their hands at different sports during a free sports camp.
This week, kids ages 5-12 have the chance to connect with one another in a variety of different sports. Students previously had to sign up where they could choose from one of five different sports, including soccer, basketball, cheer, tennis, and football. Kids ages 5-6 attend a Team 56 class where they develop fine motor skills.
“It is something we do every summer, usually the second week of June,” said Christy Young, GBC children’s director, who oversees the sports camp. “The reason why we first started is, of course, to reach people for Christ, but we are finding that one of our roles at the ministry was Vacation Bible School. We needed to try something new,” said Young.
Prior to the free sports camp, GBC averaged 35 students who attended its VBS.
“A lot of kids wanted to learn sports, so to help them get better, this gives them a safe place to stay during the week,” said Young.
Before the pandemic hit, GBC sports camp attendance reached 185 attendees, and many of the students were not Baptists. Since COVID-19, numbers have dropped. This year, 135 students are attending the program, which runs through June 10.
“I get texts from parents saying how much they love the camp,” said Young.
She said the camp fills a gap in the summer and provides kids a chance to learn something new.
On a typical day, students check in and listen to a quick pep talk, followed by a 15-minute lesson. After that, the rest of the day is devoted to learning a sport.
“We try to get them as much sports time as possible,” said Young.
The sports camp seeks to help kids to improve the mind, body, and spirit. For many families, it is one of the only summer camps they can afford.
“I think a lot of our kids spend so much time in front of screens. I know that I am guilty of it. It is just easier. Any way they can be outside using their bodies, it helps their minds to grow,” said Young.
