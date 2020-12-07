COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Church members, OBI urge convalescent plasma donations

Ron Osentowski is a member of Faith Chapel, and he is encouraging community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma.
Faith Chapel has about 60 parishioners, and around 80 percent of them have contracted COVID-19.
"As recovered patients, we can donate convalescent plasma," he said. "It's getting worse. We need people to get fired up and get COVID tested."
Convalescent plasma, or CCP, can be donated by anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 with a documented test, been diagnosed with COVID-19, and were either asymptomatic or hospitalized for treatment.
"The demand for convalescent plasma is skyrocketing, and without immediate intervention and advocacy for plasma donors, COVID-19 patients suffering severe symptoms could face delays in the lifesaving care they need," said Ashley Travis, OBI accounts consultant. "The need for convalescent plasma in our area has increased over 700 percent in the recent weeks, with demand now regularly greater than collections."
According to Patti Barker, OBI regional director for hospital relations, as of 10 a.m. Monday, over 400 units of convalescent plasma have been used by the two hospitals in Tahlequah; one unit per patient is the usual dose.
Those who tested positive for COVID-19 and received CCP during treatment must wait three months plus one day to donate plasma.
"Otherwise, they must be symptom-free for 14 days and be seven days past a blood or plasma donation to give convalescent plasma," said Barker.
Osentowski said that some in the church, including the pastor, had convalescent plasma treatments after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and it saved their lives.
"We've taken a double negative and turned it into a double positive," Osentowski said of those who tested positive and can donate plasma. "It is a problem and it's an illness."
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 or had a positive COVID-19 antibody test can sign up for Oklahoma's registry by visiting bit.ly/covid19-registry-ok or calling 888-308-3924.
To speed up the plasma donation process, those eligible can scan and email positive test results to CCPspecialist@obi.org and the OBI team will complete the form, review it with medical professionals in Oklahoma City, and then they will call to schedule the appointment with the donor.
When emailing, include all the following: documentation of positive test result; name; date of birth; mailing address; phone number; and date of last symptoms. Females should also list if they have ever been pregnant and the date of last pregnancy. Travis said this is because women who have ever been pregnant could carry an antibody as a result of the pregnancy that could cause a transfusion related acute lung injury in the patient.
Before a female who has ever been pregnant can donate CCP, they would have to have an human leukocyte antigen antibody, HLA, test to rule this out. The results of an HLA test usually take three days. If the donor prefers to talk to someone directly, they can call 405-297-5551.
Donors can also schedule a time during an upcoming local blood drive, or walk-in to donate, if the event's schedule allows.
Those unsure if they have COVID-19 antibodies can donate blood and have that tested.
Faith Chapel will have blood and plasma drives on Dec. 17 and Dec. 31, and Osentowski said church members are getting calls to donate.
"They are pushing for more donors. They're scrambling like crazy to get donations," he said.
Upcoming opportunities include: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., OKDHS Tahlequah; Thursday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Restaurant of the Cherokees; Thursday, Dec. 17, 1-6 p.m., Faith Chapel Fellowship Hall; Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Northeastern Health System West Building behind Arvest Bank; Wednesday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowe's; and Thursday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Faith Chapel Fellowship Hall.
To schedule an appointment or to find more blood drives and information, visit obi.org.
"In their battle against COVID-19, patients and those caring for them need the comfort of knowing that the necessary treatment will be available for them when they need it," said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.