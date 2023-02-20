COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Church offers program for foster, adoptive families

First Presbyterian Church in Tahlequah is creating a program to support foster and adoptive families in the area.
Karmen Green, a deacon moderator at First Presbyterian, said the church has helped such families in several ways, including financially supporting some who have new placements, supplying gasoline and grocery gift cards, as well as providing meals.
"The ever-growing genre of foster and adoptive parents, I feel, is an overlooked, underserved, yet vital part of our community," said Green. "We include adoptive parents in this group because the needs you experience in fostering do not go away once you adopt the children. Fostering and/or adoption alters your entire family dynamic, and there simply aren't enough resources to offer necessary support after the DHS or ICW process ends. These agencies struggle with meeting needs while they are 'assisting' families through their overwhelming process, as it is."
Green said the church wants to provide a safe, judgment-free space by helping families receive training hours for foster children and offering guardians a trustworthy source for babysitting. Those with the church hope the program can act as a way for these families to gather and seek advice about certain struggles and situations.
"First Presbyterian Church has been incredibly supportive throughout my personal journey, which began in 2016," said Green. "I was contacted and asked to take placement of a sibling set of three, who were ages 2, 1, and a newborn. The biological mother was connected to me by a family member, and I said I would take the children. I did not dream that this would be where my life's direction would lead, but here we are. I have wanted to do something to offer support for other families, and although it has been a slow process, I feel we are headed in a great direction. I suggested this to my church and they have supported this ministry wholeheartedly."
Green said the most difficult part of helping foster and adoptive families is actually trying to reach the individuals, who might not know the program exists.
Among the events the church has hosted as part of this program include a Foster Family Fun Day in October 2022, which offered bounce houses, games, and other activities, and featured the Tahlequah Fire Department bringing fire trucks and discussing safety information. In December 2022, Green said the program featured a Parent Morning Out, which gave guardians the opportunity to shop and have a moment of rest during the holidays.
She said having families publicly support one another helps in the healing process for several members of the unit.
"We hope to continue this mission, as well as offer support for required training hours, respite, as well as safe and fun events for families who are living similar experiences. These are sometimes difficult to talk about with people who haven't had similar experiences and may not understand what they are going through. Fostering and adopting creates its own community," said Green.
Get involved
Those wanting to get involved in the numerous to-be-determined events hosted by the church can contact First Presbyterian Church at 918-456-2271 and leave a message for Karmen Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.