COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Church to help families with gift shopping

Tahlequah First Baptist Church began its "Christmas 4 Kids" event in 2021 to help give families in need a different charitable experience.
Kim McCarty, children's minister at Tahlequah First Baptist Church, said "Christmas 4 Kids" starts by the church and its partner, the Tahlequah Public School Outreach Center, identifying families in need.
Then they set up rooms for each age group in the church's building for parents to shop for their children's Christmas gifts. The event will be taking place Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. at 201 Ron Rice Ave.
By allowing the parents to shop for the gifts, McCarty said, it becomes less about the donors and more about the families in need.
"I think it gives some of the dignity back because a lot of times, people can be embarrassed about needing help," said McCarty. "They can be embarrassed about their circumstances, and when things are out of control, there's not a lot you can take care of if you've lost a job or you're experiencing different circumstances. This is something where they can make choices for their family."
The project, designed for children from birth to 18 years old, served 63 children in the community last year, while this year, the number has increased to 84 children so far.
"We've just seen a lot of need in our community in the past year. Prices are high," said McCarty.
McCarty said the church runs all family recommendations through the TPS Outreach Center to ensure families are not already getting assistance from a different program, such as an Angel or Giving Tree.
The church usually tries to spend around $100 per child when picking out gifts, which is done by about 20 volunteers, who get ideas from parents before making purchases. Funding is on a donation basis through the church over a four-week period.
Children who attend the event with their families are also allowed to partake in crafts and a movie, while parents shop for gifts.
This enables children to still have a surprise on Christmas Day, if the parents cannot find a babysitter.
"We just found that parents are more willing to come up to the church to shop, if they know their child has somewhere to go, because we do it on a Sunday evening," said McCarty.
Participants will also be provided pizzas at Christmas 4 Kids, the amount dependent on the family size. The event is around dinner time.
McCarty said that she and the church hope the event will show their love for the community, and that they can find hope in their current situation, their future, and in Jesus.
To donate for the Christmas 4 Kids event, donors can either drop off the money at the church or do the transaction online at https://www.fbctah.org/.
