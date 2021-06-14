COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Coach helps young softballers weather pandemic

Ashley Gower always knew she wanted to coach youth softball.
She started playing T-ball when she was 3 years old. Later, she played softball and fast-pitch, and was a part of the Tahlequah Tigers softball team. Last year, the season was cancelled due to COVID-19, so when the opportunity to coach came around this year, she jumped on it.
“When you play softball, you become part of a sisterhood,” said Gower.
Over the span of six years, she played for the Pepsi Cola Gals. She felt a strong kinship with the girls she played with. Her time on this team influenced how she would later coach. Throughout the many teams she has played on, she developed strong connections with the coaches she learned under – including her father, Darryl Spahr. She was able to bring him on as the assistant coach of her 2021 6 and under T-ball/softball team.
“I was the coach, and he was my assistant, but we were more like co-coaches," she said. "He and I are very close. He used to coach me. Just having him as a sounding board, there are some things I had forgotten that he remembered. He would often suggest, ‘next practice, let’s try doing this.’”
She named her team the “Chaos,” which she said was appropriate because it consisted of 12 young girls, most of whom had never played T-ball prior to this year.
“We picked the right name because it was complete chaos. We were lucky to have the parents we did. They were all ready to step up,” she said. “This was my first time coaching. I absolutely love it, but it has humbled me tremendously.”
She had strong examples for coaches, including her father, who never screamed or degraded her for underperforming. She had to find a balance on how to encourage her athletes to perform without belittling them. For her, it was most important for her to provide a space for them to find joy in the sport.
“It is a sport, and we do want these kids to continue to play. That is also part of making sure it is fun,” said Gower.
May rainstorms put a damper on scheduling for the entire Tahlequah Sports League. Many games and practices were canceled due to weather, but Gower creatively circumvented the problem by booking an indoor gym with some help from one of the parents. This way, the athletes were able to practice two times a week.
“The rain didn’t affect us at all. We were lucky to have a gym. A lot of teams don’t have the ability to have an indoor facility. We tried to keep those practices fun. We did have makeup games that were pushed into the summer, so we did run into the problem of not having enough players because they were on vacation,” she said.
She was also concerned because she wanted to be conscious of COVID. TSL provided Lysol Spray during the games, and she made sure to give each athlete hand sanitizer. Because comradery is such an important part of sports teams, she wondered whether they had to change the way they celebrated.
“I asked myself, are we going to be doing high fives? I just didn’t know, and I’m all about giving our girls praise when they do something good. We didn’t have a single COVID case. All of our girls stayed healthy,” said Gower.
For her, the most important aspect of coaching young girls is to remember to have fun and to imagine what it is like from their perspective. She noted that baseball is a confusing sport with many different rules and strategies that are not intuitive for young people.
“One parent said, ‘I think they’re confused.’ It reminded me that they need repetition to remember all of the rules and procedures of the game," Gower said. "We need to remind ourselves to imagine being at their level.”
