COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Community worship service lifts attendees' spirits

Sounds of music and praise filled downtown Tahlequah Saturday evening as Northeastern State University Baptist Collegiate Ministries hosted a Community Worship Night in Norris Park.
Cameron Suarez has been involved with BCM since he got to NSU, and he is communications coordinator for the leadership team. This is the second time BCM has held a worship service in the park for the community.
"We did one two years ago. We wanted to do it last year, but because of COVID and masks mandates and NSU shutting down, we couldn't," he said. "[Saturday] was sunshiney, nice weather. We're really grateful for that."
The NSU BCM mission is to "leave no place untouched by the gospel." Suarez said that doesn't just mean reaching out to NSU students and staff, but also the surrounding Tahlequah area. BCM members find different ways to volunteer or to provide some type of service.
"It's one way we can help push that mission to an end goal," said Suarez.
The BCM leadership team of around 20 people attended the event. Some helped grill and pass out food; others manned the information table, which is also where stickers, T-shirts, and more were available; and others went around talking with community members. About 25 people not affiliated with BCM attended the service.
"I know every time I looked up, I saw people everywhere and our team, talking with people. We're trying to fulfill that goal to make sure people in Tahlequah know about the story of the gospel and the story of Jesus," said Suarez.
Organizers decided to have free food at the event, hoping to help lower-income families who may consider attending. Along with grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, chips, snacks, water and soda were available.
"We want to engage all in worship and present the gospel message, and pray for NSU, community leaders and people in the community," said Suarez.
Since NSU BCM is funded by donations, Suarez said they try to partner with churches in the area. On Saturday, Exciting Southeast Baptist Church provided the sound system; Kyle Murray from Grace Baptist Church gave the gospel presentation; and Chadd Pendergraft from Crescent Valley Baptist Church led the group in prayer.
The music was possible Saturday because of student musicians on the worship team. The band had two keyboardists, a drummer, a guitarist, and three singers, and played 10 songs. The group regularly performs during weekly worship services and events.
Insight, the weekly service when NSU is in session, is Monday at 8 p.m. at the BCM, 804 N. Grand Ave., but there are times members set up in other locations.
"Sometimes we move worship outside of our building. A couple of weeks ago, we set up near the volleyball pits next to The Fit. We'll set up at Second Century Square so people walking to get dinner can hear us," said Suarez.
The Insight service won't take place May 3, because BCM is partnering with Chi Alpha and the Association of Black Collegians for a prayer circle at 6 p.m. at Second Century Square.
"The three groups are coming together to lift up the Black and Asian community," said Suarez. "People can sign up to go up to the mic and say a few words. It will be a time to worship."
BCM members hope to have the Community Worship Night at least once a year.
"It's such a big event, we try not to put too much stress on our students," said Suarez.
Another way BCM tries to reduce stress for NSU students is the pancake feeds during finals each semester.
"That's one thing BCM is known for - you go to BCM to get pancakes on Sunday night. We get a lot of people for that," said Suarez. "Even though Tahlequah doesn't have a mask mandate, we'll still be wearing masks to make everyone feel a little more comfortable. Last semester, we separated the tables a little bit more, and we may do that again. We'll be doing all the precautions we can."
The BCM building is open for more than worship services. Suarez said there is a "hangout area" and snacks and drinks are usually available.
"We'd love to see not just NSU students, but members of the Tahlequah community come by," he said.
Check it out
For more information on the NSU Baptist Collegiate Ministries, visit http://nsubcm.com or www.facebook.com/nsubcm, or send a message on Facebook or an email to northeasternbcm@gmail.com.
