COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Computer guru helps users ward off scammers

On Oct. 5, Microsoft released its new operating system, Windows 11, and on Oct. 25, Apple released macOS Monterey, which has locals deciding whether to put off upgrading their software.
Jonathan Rader, who owns Rader Computers, recommends that computer owners take the time to update their systems. By doing so, users will receive new features, but most importantly, updating software promotes computer safety.
“There’s feature updates, and that’s nice, but not necessary. The big reason why you need to have the latest operating system is because of security,” said Rader.
The business owner has worked on computers for as long as he remembers. His father was a school teacher at Cookson Hills Christian School in Little Kansas and brought home broken computers for him to play with.
“I would take them apart as long as I can remember. At some point, I started to be able to put them back together and fix the problem. They were surprised because they thought it was trash. Around third grade was the first time I ordered all of the parts and built a computer from nothing,” he said.
By the time he was in sixth grade, he was working with Cookson Hills’ IT guy. Upon graduating high school, he attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, where he worked in the IT department. Later, he transferred to NSU where he has lived ever since.
He said that sometimes, his customers bring in old machines and ask him if they are worth upgrading. The answer isn’t always simple because it depends on the hardware. Computers that were not built well are not worth updating because Microsoft does not support older operating systems, such as Vista and Windows 7.
“You can’t use older machines because Microsoft isn’t putting out security patches for them. If you are running a Windows 7 machine, you could get a virus and Microsoft isn’t going to patch it because it’s 15 years old. It’s not worth their time. Computers have moved a long way since then,” he said.
For those who are looking to update their computers, Rader recommends getting around to it, but it isn’t a dire emergency to make the switch immediately.
“It’s also not necessarily something you should just jump on. Usually it’s a good idea to wait six months or so so they can work out all of the bugs. Microsoft doesn't know that there’s bugs until people use the system and report them. It’s a good idea to wait a few months until they’ve released several updates,” he said.
Microsoft will support Windows 10 until Oct. 14, 2025, so for now, it is important to use the operating system that works better for the user.
Some users don’t like the new Windows 11 operating system because Microsoft used its start button to the middle of the screen, but Rader said it is an easy fix to move it to the left-hand side, where it has been in older systems.
He explained that he gets more calls about scammers than he does viruses.
There is a current phenomenon wherein users receive popups that say their computer has a virus. The scammers say they are from Microsoft and tells them to call a certain phone number to fix the computer. Once the user calls the phone number, the scammer will ask to control the computer remotely to fix it.
“Sometimes they’ll ask for money to fix it, but they won’t. Sometimes they’ll look for data, including passwords. Sometimes they’ll go into your banking account and transfer money,” he said. “That’s more damaging right now than viruses. It’s people getting tricked.”
He said he has seen scammers place viruses in computers just to charge $500 to take them out.
“It’s not the computer’s fault. It’s not viruses as much as it is about being tech-savvy. Microsoft will never call you. If you see something pop up that says, 'we’re Microsoft,' don’t believe it. No legitimate company will threaten you,” he said.
He recommends that users be careful about what they search for on the internet. Many viruses come from users wanting to access illegal websites, such as third parties who stream Netflix shows for free.
“You are opening yourself up for viruses and malware,” he said.
