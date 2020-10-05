Bags are flying each week downtown, as the Tahlequah Slingers Cornhole League meets to play Tuesdays at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Cornhole is a game in which players or teams take turns throwing bags filled with feed corn or other materials toward a board, hoping to make it into the hole or at least have the bag stay on the board.
Tristan Walker is one of the Tahlequah Slingers Cornhole League cofounders, along with Eric, Damian and Gunnar Hickman.
"We'd been playing around at tournaments, and we thought it'd be fun to have a league. The closest ones were in Muskogee or Sallisaw," said Walker. "We had a vision in July and made it happen. Now, it draws in 50 or more people a night. It's a pretty cool accomplishment to see it all come together."
Walker knew it was a good idea because a lot of people in the area play.
"We figured one night a week people can get together and have some fun," he said.
The game continues to rise in popularity. Within the past two years, the Oklahoma Cornhole Association has quadrupled its membership.
"For those of you who want a little more from your cornhole game and want to play competitively, you can join the OCA. The membership is $20 a year and allows you to play and be ranked across the state of Oklahoma. Don't worry, there are different divisions for different skill levels," said Eric Hickman.
Walker said he wants to spread awareness of cornhole, a game he started playing less than two years ago.
"Especially in these times when people are cooped up, they can come out one night a week and have fun. If you win money, that's a bonus," he said. "I haven't been playing too long, but I fell in love with it. It's pretty easy, but it takes practice. That's just the nature of the game."
The first Slingers league night was Sept. 1, and normal play nights are Tuesdays behind Kroner & Baer Pub. If weather is an issue, organizers will reschedule the games.
"We've had to postpone it twice," said Walker. "Kroner & Baer has Thursdays open for us."
The backyard of Kroner, where the Hangry Baer food truck is located, is open to all ages, as is the league.
"The bar is family friendly downstairs. We did not set an age limit. We do have younger people come and play. People bring their families, so it ends up being 60 to 70 people," said Walker.
People can play any of the nights they want, but to participate in the end-of-season tournament, they have to play at least four of the eight weeks. Preregisteration is not required, but it is available to help streamline the evening. The cost is $10 per player each night. Percentages of the buy-in fees go to those who place first-third each week, and to the league for the end-of-season tournament.
"Our goal is to provide a fun, friendly and fair atmosphere. Players will compete in a round robin format with a weekly payout to first, second and third. Nightly points will be accumulated for end-of-season prizes and bragging rights. You will play with a random partner every game, but gain points individually," said Hickman in a Facebook post. "Our hope is to guarantee everyone five games, but this will depend on attendance for the night. We highly recommend you get the free Scoreholio app, as this will help with the flow of gameplay."
Walker said the league doesn't have regulations on the bags players use.
"A majority of people bring their own bags. There are a few people who don't have any, but the person they're teamed up with usually has them," he said.
As far as COVID-19 concerns, Walker said he hasn't heard any complaints.
"Some people do wear masks, but they don't have to if they don't want to," he said. "People just come out and have fun."
The league has been giving back to the community and participating in various city events.
Along with Black Diamond Baggers out of Sallisaw, Tahlequah Slingers helped host the American Cancer Society Benefit Cornhole Tournament Sept. 26 at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge. There were 26-27 teams.
Get involved
The next tournament is this Saturday at 5 p.m. during the Kroner & Baer Oktoberfest. It will be a blind draw tournament, with 30-40 teams. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, join the "Tahlequah-Slingers Cornhole" Facebook group.
