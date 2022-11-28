Park Hill residents John and Susan Hunt have created the “Christmas Village” not just for Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit this holiday season, but for residents of Cherokee County.
John said this is the first year the couple are presenting the Christmas Village, with the exception of Santa’s Cabin, which was introduced on a smaller scale last year. The entire village is composed of two separate buildings, one housing Santa’s Cabin and the other with a large exhibit of a miniature Christmas-themed village.
“Pictures don’t do it justice. If you’ve ever been to Mount Rushmore, people can tell you all about it, but when you go there, what they told you means nothing,” said John. “That’s what people tell us here. Obviously we’re not Mount Rushmore, but people are like, ‘Oh, I was just expecting a card table.’”
The village itself sits on 36 tables and is made up of over 300 buildings with various characters and accessories. For 40 years, Susan has displayed and collected items for the village, which took up almost three complete rooms in their old home.
She said the experience is free of charge, including Santa’s Cabin, which allows children to walk in and have a storytime and pictures taken with Santa Claus.
“We’ve been very blessed in our lives, and we just decided this would be a way we could give back and make that lifetime memory for the children, and that includes kids of all ages, grownups, and youngsters alike,” said John.
John said the reason for building the village is to help create memories not only for children, but the entire family.
“What we’ve told everybody when they ask us ‘Why are you doing this? Why have you invested all this money in this?’ I say it’s truly a gift,” said Susan. “It’s a gift to our neighbors. It’s a gift to our community. It’s a gift to Tahlequah, and really we don’t want anything, but just for someone to walk through it and have as much joy looking at it as I do as I’m putting it up and sharing it with people.”
The Christmas Village is across the street from 15338 W. Phillips Drive in Park Hill. The village’s opening day took place Nov. 25, and it will remain be open various times throughout December, including Dec. 3 from 4-6 p.m. when participants can make reindeer food with Mrs. Claus, and Dec. 10, from 7-9 p.m.
On Dec. 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the Christmas Village will be reserved for children and families with special needs. From 4-8 p.m., the Christmas Village will be hosting auditions for Santa Claus to pick an official Santa backup, where kids will learn his routine by being taught how to laugh like Santa, dance, learn all the reindeer names, etc.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 405-808-2347.
