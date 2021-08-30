COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Daycare workers wear the hat of teachers

In the middle of a school day on Monday morning, a handful of children nestled themselves up to school-issued laptops at Lil Blessings Child Care Center in Tahlequah. For many daycare centers, this is a new reality that they are facing.
Childcare workers already act as caregivers, chefs, disciplinarians, custodians, and sanitizers, but since their daycare children are returning to virtual school, they are now wearing a hat noramally worn by educators.
By Aug. 27, Tahlequah and Keys Public Schools had both announced that their elementary schools would go virtual for the next few weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This has placed a greater burden on families and daycare workers to teach their children, but some daycare workers, like Kelli Catron, are excited for the task at hand.
“The hardest thing for my older kids is probably the virtual learning. It’s hard on the parents, it’s hard on the kids – it’s just different for everything,” she said.
Catron grew up in a daycare family. Her mother had operated a daycare for 20 years.
“So, I grew up in it,” she said.
She has been running her own daycare since 1999. Recently, she has had to learn how schools operate their virtual learning.
“We help them with their school work," Catron said. "Some of them have Zoom meetings. Some of them use paper and pencil, but some of them are on computers. We just try to help them the best we can. We’ve been out of school a long time, and we’re not teachers, so sometimes it's hard on us, too."
The hardest part of operating a daycare during COVID-19 is distinguishing regular childhood illnesses and allergies from the coronavirus.
“It’s been awful on everyone. It’s been hard to distinguish which is which. That’s the hardest thing,” she said.
Last year, Lil Blessings experienced a drop in enrollment, but her business has picked up in the last year.
“We wear the mask. We take temperatures, do wellness checks; we do things that we’ve always done, but we’re a lot more strict with it. We have a no-tolerance policy for any kind of illness. We still clean like we’ve always done,” she said.
Catron has always bleached surfaces and toys, even before the start of the pandemic because she found out years ago that doing so helped to curb childhood illnesses.
“We do the same that we’ve always done, we’ve just amped up the no tolerance for sickness. I’ve done it a long time so you can distinguish some things from other things,” said Catron.
She loves spending time with the children that she works with and enjoys getting to know their personalities.
“I don’t know if we are going to ever figure it out, but we are going to do the best that we can do. Everything is good now. Everything is going back to normal,” she said.
