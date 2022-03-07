COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Director says RCORP serving vital community need

Christina Dominick, program director for Rural Community Opioids Response Program, recently reflected on the organization’s accomplishments from 2021, which include advancing sharps collections and public education.
The RCORP is an initiative to deliver intervention and treatment strategies to address opioid use disorder in Cherokee County. Activities on which the organization focuses are prevention, treatment and recovery.
RCORP seeks to reduce the occurrence and associated risk of opioid use disorder among new and at risk users in Cherokee County; implement or expand access to evidence-based practices for uninsured or underinsured residents; and implement or expand access to recovery and treatment options to residents of Cherokee County.
“We have a great public awareness going on. We are in year two of the three-year program, and we have campaigns on billboards in the community to educate,” said Dominick.
The organization maintains an electronic billboard between Reasor’s and Walmart, as well as static billboards south and west of Tahlequah.
“With our program, we have two peer support recovery specialists, and we’re in the process of hiring a third one,” she said.
RCORP recently launched a year-long campaign called, Change Your View in ’22, which targets stigma reduction in the community. The campaign will be accompanied with different events with speakers from the first responders, education, faith, and medical community.
The first event took place on Feb. 24 online with Rev. Tammy Schmidt of the First Presbyterian Church, who was the speaker.
In October, RCORP hosted a drug takeback day, and in April, it will hold a similar event and will add an additional drop-off location at Reasor’s. In addition to unwanted medication, RCORP will be accepting syringes.
“RCORP has done, we came across an opportunity to be selected for OK Sharps, it’s a six-month launch program where we collect sharps safely for free at our organization. We have boxes to hand out to organizations to keep to know if there are any syringes,” said Dominick.
The Cherokee County Health Service Council keeps a kiosk at 135 N. Muskogee Ave.
Marcus Buchanan, RCORP outreach coordinator, is holding narcotics training for individuals, businesses, schools, and groups.
“We still offer free training. Anyone who wants to get a hold of me and set it up, I do it at their convenience,” said Buchanan. “That seems to be working really well.”
Buchanan offers two kinds of training: "Reducing the Shame and Stigma of Substance Use Disorder," and "It’s Not About Drugs."
“We were able to get into Hulbert Public Schools twice last year, and it went over well. It sparked good conversations I wasn’t expecting that we would have had,” he said.
“Anyone can call or text 24 hours a day, seven days a week for peer support. People need that extra motivation. We also help with locating treatment,” said Buchanan.
For support, call the support hotline, 888-223-4919 To schedule either training, contact Marcus Buchanan at 918-864-4665 or marcus.buchanan.cchsc@gmail.com.
