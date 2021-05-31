COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Diversity coordinator encourages tough conversations

As a part of the Northeastern State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion's aim to cultivate a racially inclusive campus, over the past semester, they have organized programs to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
In February, Kasey Rhone, coordinator of the office, invited Rev. Dr. Robert Turner from the Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa to speak to NSU students about the event.
"To bridge the gap, we need to acknowledge who created the divide. ... From the moment we stepped off those slave ships, we were forced to be a part of a society that we were foreign to," said Turner.
In his address, Turner connected white perceptions of Black people to the massacre, and he encouraged the public to reach out to the movement and petition for reparations for the affected community.
In coordination with the Tulsa Historical Society, the Diversity and Inclusion Office also hosted, on NSU's Broken Arrow campus, a traveling exhibit of panels detailing the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The NSU Foundation worked with the Diversity and Inclusion office to host a Facebook Live meeting with Hannibal Johnson, who addressed the history of the Greenwood District.
Rhone is also encouraging NSU students to visit the Philbrook Museum to see the "From the Limitations of Now" and "Views of Greenwood" exhibits, which address the Race Massacre.
On June 1, Rhone represented NSU at "Remember and Rise," the nationally televised event in Tulsa that featured President Joe Biden, John Legend, and Stacey Abrams, among others.
While in Tulsa, Rhone captured the virtual vigil on Instagram Live for NSU students, which included a moment of silence to honor the lives lost and the destruction that took place 100 years ago. She also livestreamed footage of the buildings affected by the tragedy.
Though Rhone did not grow up in Oklahoma, stories of the Tulsa Race Massacre have been passed down from her grandfather.
"My grandfather was from here [Oklahoma]. He remembers the stories of those who left Tulsa after the massacre. Again, he told me, and I've told my children to remember the stories of the Tulsa Race Massacre," she said.
She hopes that learning about these stories can help heal communities by creating awareness and understanding.
"This is something that shouldn't have happened, and it's OK to feel mad about it. Growth is uncomfortable, but here at the NSU Diversity and Inclusion Office, we are here to help by having this conversation," said Rhone.
Rhone was recently honored with a 2021 Top Ten Riverhawk Award, which celebrates the accomplishments of faculty and staff who have gone above and beyond for their service.
