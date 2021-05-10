COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Doubt doesn't stop girl from raising money for HSCC

Brantley Kay Stopp came home from school after reading a book on Earth Day and decided she wanted to do some good in the world.
She was familiar with the Humane Society of Cherokee County, so she decided to raise money to support homeless animals.
The third-grader at Grand View School opened up a popcorn box and stood by the road next to her home, but after a few hours, she returned upset because cars did not pass by her street. She asked her mom, Tara Comingdeer Fields, for help.
"We brainstormed and decided to do a bake sale," said Fields. "She didn't think it would raise much money, but we put it on Facebook, and it went from there."
They invited Brantley's grandma and great-grandma to help with the bake sale.
"We had four generations in the kitchen, working together," she said.
They baked 380 cookies, 260 cupcakes, and 60 orders of pretzels, and raised $1,292. She received about 180 orders at around $5 per item. Others contributed to her fund without ordering baked items.
On May 1, she presented the check to Shaun West, president of the HSCC. There, she was also able to meet and play with the different shelter animals - including the newest rescue cat, who was pregnant.
She also met some of the volunteers and told them her story, and learned that her donation would be used to buy vaccines and pet food.
"It is heartwarming to know there are young people who not only have a passion to help animals, but put that passion into action. Brantley Kay's amazing contribution will be used to help save more abused and neglected dogs and cats in Cherokee County. It is encouraging to know that HSCC's efforts will continue with her generation," said Rhonda Stephens, longtime HSCC member and volunteer.
West explained that this has been a trying year for the HSCC because many nonprofit fundraisers are being canceled due to the pandemic, and nonprofit organizations, such as the HSCC, entirely depend on the contributions from donors.
"To see 9-year-old Brantley raise $1,200 for our animals is just tremendous. We constantly strive at HSCC to get more young people involved and show their love and appreciation for the disadvantaged animals of Cherokee County, and her efforts give me hope and excitement for the young people of Cherokee County carrying on the work we have started," said West.
The experience was also empowering for Brantley. After she told her classmates about her project, one of them said she would not raise a penny. Her mother sat with her as they read the Facebook comments together. For her, it was reaffirming to know that she had many people who supported her in this cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.