An ear saver is a crocheted strip of yarn with two buttons sewed on each end, and its purpose is to connect the two elastic loops of a face mask.
Anyone can wear them, but they are especially designed for those who wear face masks for hours on end. By wrapping the face mask around the wearer’s head, the elastic loops will not irritate the ears.
Mitzi Stone is a graduate student at Northeastern State University in American Studies, and she has a particular talent for crocheting. When in-person schools shut down, like many, she found herself with more time on her hands.
“I was saving six hours a week, going back and forth from campus,” said Stone.
The Tulsa native had also shut down an online store where she sold used clothing. After learning about ear savers from a friend, she decided to devote her time to doing good in the community, so she started to crochet the contraptions to give away to local schools and communities.
A friend of hers had moved out of the country, leaving her with bins of yarn, and she had inherited a button collection from her late grandmother. Over time, she perfected her skill. She can now crochet an ear saver and sew buttons on it in 10 minutes.
“At first, it was hard to give them away,” Stone said. “People didn’t understand what they were used for, and they didn’t want to take them for free.”
She learned how to explain how they work, and the idea caught on. Her friends pushed her to keep crocheting them, because they recognized how valuable they were to those who wear them.
“I started making them for my professors for them to hand out, so I made them in NSU colors. I then sent them to East Central High School in Tulsa, where I graduated, and made them in their colors. I figured that there were other high schools in Tulsa, so I did a hundred per high school. That was 13 high schools in total at 100 apiece, so I made 1,300 ear savers just for the high schools,” said Stone.
She sent ear savers to hospitals and other facilities in 14 different states, starting with ones in California and Arkansas, where her brothers work. She also sent them to 14 elementary schools in the area. In total, she has given away 3,838 ear savers.
“That means 7,600 buttons,” said Stone.
When she started doing children’s ear savers, she realized she needed to use cuter buttons; otherwise, the children may not wear them. She has made many different adjustments to her ear savers to accommodate her audience.
While she refuses to accept money for the ear savers, she has accepted donations for the materials. After she made a wish list on Amazon, many in the community have donated to her cause.
Stone learned to crochet from her stepmother, who passed away last month.
“One of the reasons why I didn’t fulfill one of my goals is that my dad also died in March, so it’s been a little rough," she said.
She has found that serving the community helps to ease the pain of her loss. In addition to crocheting, since her father’s passing, she has “adopted” three dads at her local nursing home, one of whom needed an ear saver.
“My mother taught me that if you can do something, then you’ve got to do it. She taught us by her example,” said Stone.
In total, she estimates she has devoted 26 days to crocheting ear savers. While the demand for them has decreased, she plans to continue serving others where she can.
“That’s almost a full month!” she said.
Stone plans to go into public history, and she hopes to someday work at an area museum, such as the Gilcrease Museum, in its archives.
Reflecting on her time spent crocheting, she hopes to inspire others to do good in the community. She believes that even if some of her ear savers were put to good use, it would have been worth it.
“I did get quite a few callouses after a while,” she said with a grin.
