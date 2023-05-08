Restoration Farms, a small, family-based operation in Peggs, has continued promoting regenerative agriculture and building sustainable communities by hosting agriculture-related classes.
Stewart and Ashley Clouse, owners of Restoration Farms, said their motive is to not only empower people, but to heal the land and increase its productivity.
“Our main focus is education on our farm, so we provide classes, we support and provide info for other local farms or resources that are available in Oklahoma,” said Ashley. “We just help people learn.”
Stewart said they teach people how they can have more food, medicine, energy, and independence by hosting classes on wildcrafting/foraging, herbal medicine, cherry bark syrup making, mushroom growing, rotational grazing, and more.
Teaching others in the community about these skills, Ashley said, helps to promote ethics, safety, and some of the dying history that surrounds these activities.
“With wildcrafting or foraging, that’s just using wild plants in food or medicine or crafts, like building things or making things with them,” said Ashley. “One of the reasons we really like doing that is because all of the things are available to anyone regardless of their socio-economic status. It doesn’t matter how much money they make. It’s available to anybody, and it’s like unleashing this superpower. Once you see all these plants, then you go, ‘Wow. I can find them anywhere.’”
Ashley said people seem to enjoy the classes, especially the ones that teach people how to live more off the land. It makes the attendees less dependent on large corporations for basic needs, Ashley said, but it also helps to connect people throughout the community.
“We have an amazing amount of regenerative farmers in our area,” said Ashley. “The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is huge, but a lot of those people are really busy doing the farming so we want to help bridge the gap there, too. We’re doing it, but not on a large scale, so we can be the people educating and promoting those farms, too.”
The classes help people to think outside the box and teaches them they don’t have to have a large amount of land to start regenerative farming.
“In order to change what we see around us and what we have around us, I think education is very important,” said Stewart. “I think to get the ideas about how to produce abundance, how to heal the land, how to do a number of these things without the education is just not known. It gets lost and you just default to what you have always heard.”
Check it out
Restoration Farms is open to the public by scheduled appointments only at 5771 Highway 82. Restoration Farms will be holding a wildcrafting and foraging walk at South Bluff Avenue on May 13 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.