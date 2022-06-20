COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Feed My Sheep back to in-person dining

Over the past two years, Feed My Sheep has served locals by providing to-go dinners every week, but in May, the organization started offering in-person dining once again.
Feed My Sheep is a community organization that is not affiliated with any church that pays rent to the First United Methodist Church, where it is housed and distributes food every Thursday.
The name, "Feed my Sheep" derives from the Book of John, Chapter 21, wherein Jesus tells Peter to "feed my sheep," which is a charge to provide for those in need. However, the organization welcomes members of any religion or no religion at all. The purpose is to help those in need.
"We changed about three weeks ago. We started serving restaurant-style," said Jeff Thorne, a volunteer at Feed My Sheep who does the bookkeeping.
The organization was established by Janet Stucky about 11 years ago under the belief that those in need have the right to dignity. At Feed My Sheep, patrons are seated, like they would be at a restaurant. Tables are set up for six people, and they are served at tables with silverware and napkins.
Patrons have two different meal options, one of them being vegetarian, and can order from an assortment of drinks, including coffee, tea, etc. At the end of the meal, they can choose from one of the desserts that are offered.
Food is supplied by Feed My Sheep volunteers.
"It takes about six volunteers to cook the meals, and it takes about 30 volunteers to serve the meals and clean up afterward. We need 30-40 volunteers each week. Doing it this way makes the people feel like it's a real restaurant. It is a different mindset than to get a sack lunch," said Thorne.
In 2019 prior to the pandemic, Feed My Sheep served 137 people on average each week. Nowadays, the organization serves about 40 people per night. Organizers of Feed My Sheep would like to raise that number above 100.
You're invited
Those who want to volunteer can show up at the FUMC at the Activities Building on 301 W. Delaware Ave. at 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Those who need a free meal can show up at 5 p.m.
