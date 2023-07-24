A group called Finding Hope has made its way to Tahlequah to offer support for those impacted by substance use.
Amy LaRue, a Finding Hope coordinator, said she oversees all 40 Finding Hope groups, which are support groups for those who have loved ones dealing with a substance use disorder. The group is not limited to those whose loved ones are in recovery, and is a part of Hope is Alive Ministries.
“Our motto is [‘You’re not alone. It’s not your fault. There is hope.’] A lot of times, we go through this loving someone with an addiction or substance use disorder feeling all alone, like no one understands what we are going through,” said LaRue.
LaRue said the group just wants others to find support, a sense of community, and hope as they go through trying times.
“No matter if it’s a small town or a big town, there’s a stigma when it comes to addiction, so our hope is that the stigma can be broken and [everyone can] realize our loved ones are real people, but also in that small town, just how many people are impacted,” said LaRue.
While Finding Hope has been around since 2015, the Tahlequah is new, with its first meeting taking place Thursday, July 13.
The group meets twice a month, when members check in with one another, go over curriculum, and learn about various resources and tools. The Tahlequah branch meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Church.
To create a safe and welcoming environment, LaRue said what is discussed at the meeting remains there.
“It’s a lot like Al-Anon and it’s not [like] 12 step, but it’s for the family members. It’s more faith-based than Al-Anon,” said LaDonna Coffield, the Tahlequah Finding Hope group leader.
Coffield said she has participated in Finding Hope for about two and a half years and used to attend group meetings in Pryor.
After Coffield’s church brought in a new building, she decided to start a Finding Hope group, as she saw there was a need in Tahlequah.
“There’s just not very many people I’ve met who haven’t been affected by addiction in some way, shape, or form,” said Coffield.
Coffield said while there is not an anonymity aspect of the group, Finding Hope creates a tight-knit family or community.
Check it out
To get involved with the Tahlequah branch of Finding Hope, individuals can go to www.findinghope.today, call 620-688-1041, or they can just show up to a meeting at Exciting Southeast Baptist Church.
