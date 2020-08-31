First Baptist Church of Tahlequah gives more than $100,000 in missions every year, according to Jake Adams, associate pastor.
“Our Church and Missions Committee is involved in numerous projects of local ministries to world missions,” he said.
Some of the ministries and organizations FBC members serve and give to include: Zoë Institute, Crisis Pregnancy Center, Christ For Me, Help In Crisis, and Hands of Grace.
“Our youth have made and given sandwiches to the Day Center, our local police and fire departments, and sponsored a local school for the year,” said Adams. “Supporting and serving in our community is very important to our church.
One project the Missions Committee recently completed was acquiring and donating reusable face masks to Cherokee County schools. Adams said the FBC community has many teachers, workers, and students going back to school this year.
“At a time of this pandemic, we knew the strain that is caused with our children and schools. First Baptist Church desired to do an outreach of love, support, and be the light of Jesus during this dark time,” said Adams. “Our members desired to meet physical needs, as we also have been praying for our schools and to meet a more desperate spiritual need.”
A total of 12,000 cloth masks were given in hopes students would be able to have two each. While Adams said his numbers are low estimations, the breakdown of distribution to schools is: Shady Grove, 300; Briggs, 1,000; Norwood, 300; Tahlequah, 6,000; Grand View, 1,200; Sequoyah Schools, 370; Peggs, 400; Lowery, 300; Woodall, 900; Shiloh Christian, 120; and Tenkiller, 500.
“We truly appreciate them thinking of us,” said Norwood School Superintendent Keith Fisher.
For more information about First Baptist Church Tahlequah and how it support its missions, call 918-456-0668.
