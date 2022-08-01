COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Fitness Center about mind, body, and team spirit

The Northeastern State University Fitness Center, also known as the FIT, is meant to help individuals and families in the area – not just students and faculty members.
The facility hosts different sports and athletics for not only NSU students, but for everyone in the community. Water aerobics, yoga, jujitsu, and intramural sports, such as flag football and basketball, are some activities the center offers. The facility also hosts club sports, such as e-sports.
NSU Director of Fitness Arron Edwards said he and the FIT team want the center to be a comfortable place for anybody who walks into the building.
“Our goal is to be the community fitness center for Tahlequah. We want to be here for everyone,” said Edwards.
The center mainly serves college students, but senior citizens are the second-largest age group that frequents the facility, Edwards said. He attributes the number of seniors to the center’s heated swimming pool. Many are enrolled in water aerobics classes.
The success of the fitness center is not the only thing in which Edwards and the rest of the FIT team are interested. They want to create an atmosphere that helps everyone.
Edwards said he believes the facility has the potential to become the community’s “third place” to go to. The “third place” is in reference to how people have three places they go to on a regular basis: work, home, and that next place where they choose to hang out.
Edwards believes an exercised-based facility is good for the area.
“I really believe that if you have a healthy population, you are going to have a community that is very energetic and ready to do stuff. Just being healthy really drives somebody to do more,” said Edwards.
The FIT team is currently made up of two full-time employees, three part-time employees, and 25 student employees. Edwards hopes the student employees are not only gaining a job while they are attending college, but that they are getting experience in customer service and how to work with a team for when they graduate.
Edwards said the facility has helped several people not only lose weight and get stronger, but it has helped individuals who are going through a tough time. Through focusing their energy and exercise, Edwards said, people can ease the stress of going through a divorce, dealing with chemotherapy, or living with a heart condition.
“It’s a really great thing to help holistically and physically. Hopefully, we are doing our part to help people in this community,” said Edwards.
Check it out
The facility is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information on the FIT, individuals can follow the FIT on Facebook @NSUFIT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.