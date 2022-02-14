Tahlequah FitRanX is a training organization that meets Monday through Friday at various times throughout the day at Jack Dobbins Field House, where organizers set aside a space for participants to focus on fitness goals.
The program helps locals strengthen body, increase endurance, and improve movement patterns. Group sessions allow participants to strengthen their movement patterns they use in everyday life, such as pushing, pulling, squatting, hinging, and improving core strength. Conditioning sessions also cover explosive movements, load carries, and kettlebell techniques.
Kettlebells are a type of dumbbell with a flat base and an arced handle that resembles a ball, often made from cast steel. Kettlebell sessions improve overall strength, core power, balance, flexibility, and coordination.
"These group sessions are also based around AMRAP, as many rounds as possible, and EMOM - every minute on the minute - and partner-style workouts. These workouts help provide a fun but effective way to build squad camaraderie while ensuring you are achieving balanced, full-body fitness," said Jon Lee, FitRanX manager.
It is around this time of year that many Americans have abandoned New Year's resolutions for health and fitness. Group classes can help locals stick with healthy lifestyle changes.
"Starting a training program may be one of the best things you can do for your health, as well as help prolong your life and provide you with some mental benefits," said Lee. "FitRanX can help strengthen your body, enhance your endurance, improve your balance and coordination, help you lose weight, and even boost your mental function."
FitRanX is a group fitness class with a strong community and accountability to help participants be consistent with a routine while progressing to achieve own health and fitness goals.
"If you have tried and tried and failed to stick to a workout plan, FitRanX is for you. If you feel uncomfortable in the gym, FitRanX is for you. If you are a mom who needs a quick effective workout, FitRanX is for you. If you are a stressed-out dad who needs to relieve stress and feel like an athlete again, FitRanX is for you. If you are in great shape and looking for your next challenge, FitRanX is for you. If you are overweight and you don't want to be anymore, FitRanX is for you," said Lee.
The class meets at the north gymnasium of Jack Dobbins Field House, but classes occasionally meet at the Riverhawk Wellness Center, "The FIT."
FitRanX meets Monday through Thursday at 5:30 a.m., 6:15 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m. Friday classes meet at 5:30 a.m., 6:15 a.m., and noon.
Classes meet the first and third Saturday of every month at 9 a.m. For information, email lee70@nsuok.edu or visit and message the FitRanX Facebook page, facebook.com/tahlequahfitranx/ or Instagram account, https://www.instagram.com/tahlequahfitranx/.
"We know that each person is on an individual fitness/health journey and we are determined to help coach you every step of the way," said Lee.
