Many factors led up to the distribution of around 20,000 pounds of produce in Tahlequah this weekend, but the main one was the desire to help those in need.
Zoë Institute partnered with Abundant Life for a grant program that connects nonprofits with food distributors, according to Rhonda Clemons, Zoë Institute executive director.
Saturday’s event was held in the Abundant Life parking lot, as the Tahlequah Day Center lot was too small, and the Hands of Grace one was not convenient, as the warehouse is six miles outside of Tahlequah.
“The church parking lot made it much easier. It’s right off the bypass,” said Clemons. ”We just want to push fresh produce to families during this time of crisis. There are no income guidelines or anything.”
With each weighing 26 pounds each, 627 boxes of produce were given away at this event.
“That’s a $14,000 value,” said Clemons. "And it was nice food. Sometimes you get it and the lettuce is wilting.”
The prepackaged boxes contained a bag of potatoes, a bag of apples, cantaloupe, lettuce, carrots, lemons, lettuce, tomatoes and oranges.
Donna Jones, Abundant Life pastor with husband, Jay, said the event was great.
“We counted all the families and there were 439 families. You figure three people in each family – some actually had nine or 10 – and that’s a lot of people. It was about 1,800 people who got food,” said Jones.
Local businessman John “J.C.” Collins said he gave away three semi trucks of food in a week.
“I partnered up with Gleaners Basket. They help me find supplies to give away,” he said. “All over the country, farmers have been told to destroy their crops. We want to get that to people who will actually use it. There are plenty of hungry people in this world. I don’t want anything to go to waste.”
Collins said he doesn’t get shipments on a routine schedule, so it can be difficult for him to let the community know.
“I don’t do it with any rhyme or reason. If I have the opportunity to do good in the community, I take advantage of that opportunity,” he said. “We’ll give away as much as we can get. If you need it, drive up and we’ll put it in the cars.”
Along with giving boxes to individuals, organizers have donated to local groups and entities, such as the Tri-Community (WEB) Association, Tahlequah Fire Department, Cherokee County Detention Center, Tahlequah Men’s Shelter, and Help In Crisis.
“That Briggs community building, I’ve given them a bunch of produce. I gave them enough to make up some salads,” said Collins. “It took some down to the fire department because they eat right there on site and they need fresh foods.”
Tri-Community offers low-cost hot lunches three days a week.
The boxes are prepackaged so local distributors do not have to sort foods or fill the boxes. Collins said the one he gave away this weekend contained onions, carrots, cherry tomatoes, oranges, apples and brown beans.
Abundant Life and Zoë Institute representatives are planning to hold a giveaway once a month, if possible. There is the possibility of getting dairy boxes or meat boxes to the area, as well.
Clemons said other churches are interested in being partners, so there might be more giveaways.
She said there were people still wanting to get food boxes Saturday.
“We could have kept giving it away,” said Clemons. “People were buzzing about it. It’s really cool.”
The event was a humongous undertaking, according to Clemons, with 35 people volunteering.
In three days, Collins lost at least $1,000 by paying people to hand out free food. He, his wife and four employees have helped distribute food and run The All Store. He said one of the workers is his 18-year-old nephew.
“He told me, ‘I’ve never been thanked or hugged that many times in my life.’ He’s never had the opportunity to feel that fulfillment,” said Collins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.