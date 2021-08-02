Boniblu Choate is a college student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She graduated from Sequoyah High School in 2020, and at commencement, she spoke as the school’s valedictorian.
As a freshman in high school, Choate was invited to participate in the school’s academic team, and she competed for four years. Now, she has used her expertise to serve students at her university.
When a college freshman, she was approached about various service opportunities, and at that time she learned that Fayetteville-area high school teams had their own quiz bowl competition. She learned that she could serve by volunteering to write questions for the quiz bowl. As one who was uniquely prepared, she jumped on the offer.
“I was a freshman in college, and I thought that something like this should be done by adults. It was nice to see that students as young as me could come up with these kinds of questions. In a way, we are educating high school students,” said Choate.
Serving in this capacity has helped her to understand the mechanics of high school quiz bowl tournaments.
“I was on an academic team in high school. I had been preparing for competition, just like these students. It was cool being on the other side. It was cool being a part of a community, even after graduating,” she said.
As a high school student, she helped the Sequoyah High School academic team to go to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Academic Bowl State Championship.
“That was a big thing. We went to area, then regionals, and then we competed for state,” she said.
To be successful in an academic bowl, she said it is important to practice regularly. It is also important to specialize in an area. For her, she focused on music, pop culture, movies, and literature. She also studied some math.
Choate was invited into the quiz bowl community after meeting the academic team leader Rebecca Brant, who also teaches biology, chemistry and manages the Sequoyah High School library. Choate has been inspired by her leadership, and hopes to be able to continue to give back to her community as Brant has done.
“Being involved in something like that, it gives you a good feeling and makes you want to continue to help. Volunteering now at the university, I find there are even more places to serve,” said Choate.
Next year, she has also volunteered as a resident assistant and will help students to get involved in clubs, but she will continue to serve in quiz bowls where she can.
Her ultimate goal is to teach English at a university. For her, returning to teach at NSU would be a dream.
“I’d like to come back to NSU here in Tahlequah. I took classes in high school as concurrently enrolled. I’d like to teach here,” she said.
