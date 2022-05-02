COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Foster Grandparents fill vital role for children

The Foster Grandparent Program connects volunteers who are 55 and older to local schools and Head Start organizations where they serve the community by tutoring children.
The Foster Grandparent Program is a subsidiary of the KI BOIS Community Action Program, which is sponsored by AmeriCorps Seniors, and it covers 14 counties in Northeastern Oklahoma: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Le Flore, Latimer, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, and Wagoner.
Currently, the program has recruited 98 volunteers, eight of whom are from Cherokee County. In Tahlequah, volunteers work at the Health and Wellness Center Adventure Head Start at 1400 Hensley Drive.
Yukari Garcia, program coordinator, is based in Tahlequah, and she explained the role of grandparents in school.
“They go to the schools and work with the students one-on-one. It’s very special because they go to school almost every day, and they have their students they know and work with,” said Garcia.
With the school year wrapping up, Garcia is looking to recruit volunteers for next year.
“Sometimes the students need extra academic help, and they work on specifically those areas. If they need to work on reading, the grandparents will read to the students. If they work at Head Start, it’s more like school readiness, so they may encourage them to work on learning their colors,” said Garcia.
Some volunteers work for eight hours during the day. Other volunteers work as much as they can.
“They are very dedicated volunteers,” said Garcia.
In Stilwell, Jay, and Locust Grove, volunteers work at the public schools.
Garcia said grandparents serve a vital role in these communities.
“Some of my teachers will tell me, ‘My students, they don’t tell me certain things, but they will tell the grannies.’ They have a special bond with them. Sometimes, it helps to have other adults who are not the parents or teachers. They feel like they can talk about their lives and concerns,” she said.
In addition to being 55 or older, volunteers must commit to work for 15 hours or more per week and meet income guidelines of $27,180 for a family of one, or $36,620 for a family of two for 2022. They receive an hourly stipend and mileage reimbursement plus holiday and paid leave.
You can help
To become a foster grandparent, applicants must turn in an application form, perform a phone or in-person interview, pass a background check, and perform free training. For information, call 918-441-0089 or email yukari.garcia@kibois.org
