COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Gaming fills pandemic void left by inability to interact

Over the course of the pandemic, Cherokee County residents were instructed to stay in as much as possible. Team seasons were canceled, and clubs and organizations did not meet. In a void of interpersonal communication, many took to gaming.
Kyyrin Christian of the Game X Change have worked throughout the pandemic, and they noticed an increase in gaming over the past year.
“First it was super-crazy, because we didn’t take in as many games, so we were mostly selling stuff, and people were coming all in, taking up systems because nobody had anything to do,” said Christian.
She explained that families were stuck inside the home, and the Game X Change saw an increase of couch cooperative games or family-style games. Her favorite console to recommend is the Nintendo Switch, but she is careful to recommend games to customers before asking about their interests.
“What you should buy really depends on the games that you like in general. I can suggest one game, and they may not like it,” she said.
From first-person shooter games to action adventure games, she believes there is a game for everybody.
“For the Switch, you have a lot more casual-based family based games – like you have Animal Crossing, which you can easily play by yourself or other people. There are other games like Mario Party, where you can get with your friends or family and play,” she said.
Gaming has always played a role in society since its inception, but amid the pandemic, this role has increased.
Gaming fills a social role, aficionados agree. It’s like reading a book for some people.
Game X Change employees have observed the demand has increased for console that supply has not caught up. Despite the fact the Playstation 5 debuted in November 2020, they have still not seen one at their store.
"After COVID, there wasn’t enough production and they sold out within minutes to scalpers,” said Christian. "People couldn’t get a PS 5, so they came back and got PS 4s. We just had nothing for months at a time.”
The gaming industry also saw a surge in sales because of stimulus checks. Many in the community came into the shop after their first checks were deposited.
As time has progressed, inventory is returning to the Game X Change, and they are excited about their future prospects.
