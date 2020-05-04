COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Graduates of all levels getting 2020 sendoffs

For some groups of students, the end of the school year means the beginning of a new chapter.
The "Class of 2020" moniker would normally be applied to high school seniors, but milestones are met by some as they leave kindergarten, and fifth and eighth grades – and possibly the only schools they may have known so far.
Parents and school administrators and faculty have been making arrangements to celebrate these kids in creative ways. All dates are subject to change, depending on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On May 15, both Sequoyah and Hulbert high school students will get a “parade.”
“The teachers are planning on lining up along the highway in front of the school on May 15 with signs to show our congratulations, love and support since their graduation had been postponed.
It will be from 2-4 p.m., said Becca Brant, Sequoyah High School.
SHS is also honoring seniors with posts on the Sequoyah Schools Facebook and with “Maroon Letters.”
“We would like to honor our seniors in a more personal manner, because this year has not been a normal year for this amazing group of students. Sequoyah High School would like to give ‘Maroon Letters’ to seniors from teachers, mentors, coaches, family, friends as something that the seniors will treasure, as they are encouraged and remembered,” said Jolyn Choate, SHS principal.
The letters are due by May 8 and will be handed out May 15.
The tentative dates for senior events are: Sequoyah High School Prom, July 30, Chota Conference Center; and Sequoyah High School Commencement Ceremony, July 31, 6 p.m., Chota Conference Center.
The Town of Hulbert and Hulbert Public Schools have scheduled a “reverse parade” for 6 p.m. on May 15. The senior class will line the side of Rider Lane, and be at least 6 feet apart, while people who come out to support the class will line up in their vehicles at the First Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. The supporters will drive by the Class of 2020.
The Town is also accepting donations to fill gift bags for the senior class. Call 918-772-2165 for details.
The Tahlequah Board of Education approved having baccalaureate, prom, graduation, and the Save A Senior party the week of July 22-25. A live graduation for Tahlequah High School seniors is on schedule for Friday, July 24, at Northeastern State University. Superintendent Ashlock said they are also planning a virtual graduation to occur before July.
Keys High School Principal Steven Goss has been putting out video updates on the Keys Public Schools Facebook group.
“We want to preserve as many special moments as we can for our senior class 2020,” he said.
The scheduled events include: Baccalaureate, July 5; senior activity, Tuesday, July 7; Thursday, July 9, The Venue is reserved; and graduation, Saturday, July 11, either 10 a.m. in the football stadium or 2 p.m. in the KHS gym.
The senior activity replaces the canceled senior trip.
“We’re working to see what we can do to make that some sort of senior experience worthwhile and fun for our kids that they worked for. We want to make that special so we’re taking a little more time to figure out what we can do,” said Goss. “It is all subject to change.”
Lowrey School has been showcasing its eighth-grade students with posts in the Lowrey School Students, Parents, Teachers and Staff Facebook Group.
“You might not be a high school senior, but this was a big year. We know how much you were looking forward to your eighth-grade graduation, excited about moving into high school, getting your yearbook, and spending the last few months with classmates that you have been with for many years. We want you to know that no matter what, we are always proud and we are so hopeful that you can still experience these wonderful memories,” posted Mariah Hix.
Woodall School Principal Ginger Knight said they are putting together a video for their eighth-graders.
“Our students have submitted pictures of themselves in cap and gown. Our valedictorian and salutatorian have submitted their speeches via video. Our teacher of the year, myself, and Mrs. [Linda] Clinkenbeard will also record our speeches,” she said. “We will post the completed version on our website and Facebook page. Eighth-grade students will also get a copy on a disc. We will distribute the disc and diplomas on May 20 during our technology drop-off day.”
Parents and community members have also put signs out front of their houses and businesses to acknowledge students. The Tahlequah Daily Press will release a commemorative magazine featuring the Class of 2020 from Hulbert, Keys, Oaks Mission, Tahlequah, and Sequoyah.
