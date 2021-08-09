COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Grocery store worker plans Make-A-Wish sendoffs

On July 7, Victoria Gleason hosted a tea party for Emily Poteet at a local cafe in Tahlequah. The event also served as Poteet’s sendoff on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Earlier, the girl sat with Gleason to discuss what kind of wish she wanted to fulfill, and Poteet chose to travel to Branson, Missouri.
Gleason is an office manager at Reasor's, where she has worked for 17 years, and has been helping children fulfill their lifelong dreams for four years. When she was 23 years old, she lost her mother to cancer.
“Part of my way of processing my grief was that I started volunteering for the American Cancer Society. It was my own version of therapy,” she said.
While she was in that organization, she learned about a local young girl with cancer.
“I saw her on Facebook. She wanted a dream makeover. It crossed my mind that I loved volunteering. I thought I would be more passionate at helping kids, rather than just honoring people who have passed. I wanted to help those in their time of darkness,” said Gleason.
She looked on Facebook for the Oklahoma chapter of Make-A-Wish foundation and learned they needed volunteers, so she signed up with her friend Amanda Walker.
As a part of her service, she meets with children like Emily to interview them to find out their perfect wish.
“We bring a toy when we meet up with the children. We want it to be a happy moment. They are used to a lot of visits from strangers, but not all of these visits are always fun,” said Gleason. “Once we do that, they come up with their wish. We turn it into the Make-A-Wish staff, and we help plan a sendoff party.”
She has organized events wherein the Make-A-Wish Foundation provided a play set for one child, and a camera and accessories for a girl who wanted to become a photographer. Most often, they have planned trips to a Disney park or Universal Studios.
During Make-A-Wish sendoff parties, the families receive a money card, an itinerary, hotel information, and information on other things that they can do in their free time.
Make-A-Wish allocates the bulk of the money for its wishes, but it largely relies on volunteers to finance sendoff parties that exceed $75.
“We have to be as creative as possible,” said Gleason. “I had seen the Sweet Arts Bakehouse and that they hosted tea parties. I reached out, and the family was excited about it. Lavonda donated the tea party for us.”
Gleason and Walker are planning another event later this month. They are part of the Oklahoma Chapter of Make-A-Wish, which means they receive an email every week of children throughout the entire state who have requested a wish.
“Anytime we see a local kid, we make the arrangements. We stick to a two-hour rule,” she said.
You can help
To sign up to volunteer for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/makeawishok or their website at https://wish.org/oklahoma/.
