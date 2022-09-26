COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Heritage program helps students build relationships with teachers

Heritage Elementary School has established a house system program to help students build relationships with their teachers and classmates.
Brandi Franks, a Heritage Elementary fifth grade teacher, said the program allows students from all grade levels to be split into four teams — or houses — for competitions and activities throughout the school year.
“What we were really looking forward to is a way to promote community, a way to promote togetherness,” said Franks. “Just a school-wide initiative to show that we’re all one big family. Sometimes fifth graders don’t get to go see kindergartners or even third graders. It’s a big school, so it was kind of a way to establish that.”
Each house has a theme, such as the House of Amistad being the house of friendship, Rêveur being the house of dreamers, Altruismo being the house of givers, and Isibindi being the house of courage. All houses are under and operate under the House of Onraka, the house of unity.
Franks said the program, which was implemented at Heritage in January 2022, is based off of the one used at the Ron Clark Academy in Georgia.
“What we found when we went and observed Ron Clark was just how amazing the feel of the school was, the positivity that you had, the excitement that you had,” said Franks. “It was just amazing. We always kind of refer it to as Disneyland or Disney World [for teachers.]”
Michaella Whittington, a Heritage Elementary third grade teacher, said teachers want students to feel bold and powerful, which she believes is possible with the program.
“Heritage is already a wonderful place but how much more magical can we make it,” said Whittington.
Heritage hosts weekly assemblies where the houses compete against each other in various contests to win points for their team.
“They look forward to it,” said Whittington. “That’s the first thing they ask in the morning, is if we are having our assembly and it just helps us to become unified. It’s been a really good thing for Heritage.”
The houses also allow for the students to get involved with the community through different activities each house leads, such as creating handmade cards for nursing homes, personalized positive coffee sleeves for Starbucks to distribute, or by planting trees.
Franks said she believes the program coincides with the community feel of Tahlequah.
“What I found when I moved here was that the community itself is already a great community,” said Franks. “They’re very tight. When you come here it is very different. The community loves each other. They support the schools. They love the kids. They’re all about that and so we feel like this is a way that Heritage reflects what’s already happening in our community and that’s a positive thing. The ability to be able to connect with our community is amazing.”
Heritage Elementary School will be hosting a House Con for students and parents to learn more about the program Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
