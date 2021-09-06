COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Hmong farmer reflects on culture and food

Suni Lee catapulted into the spotlight over the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo after she won the gold medal for women's artistic individual all-around gymnastic event.
Lee is the first Hmong American to participate and win in any Olympic event, and in so doing, she has brought attention to her ethnic community.
That would include several Tahlequah residents.
Hmong people derive from Southeast Asia and are a community without a nation.
They come from the Yellow River region of China, but over millennia, many have migrated southward toward Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, while some still live in mainland China.
There are 2.7 Hmong speakers throughout the world, and many of them live in the U.S.
In 1975, thousands of Hmong people immigrated to the United States as refugees in the wake of the communist takeovers of Vietnam and Laos.
U.S. sympathizers were targeted, imprisoned, and relocated.
Many Hmong people in the U.S. have family who live in either Wisconsin or Minnesota because that is where the U.S. sent them in the late 1970s.
Among that number is Wa Lee, who sells produce at the Tahlequah Farmers Market.
"I have family in Green Bay, and we recently went to visit," she said.
Lee was born in Laos, but moved to the United States for greater opportunities, and she has family in Green Bay.
"I taught myself how to farm. Vegetables are different here than in Laos," said Lee.
Hmong people have their own food traditions, and in Laos, farmers like Lee grow foods like arrowroot, bitter melon, bok choy, cabbage, Chinese broccoli, Hmong cucumber, Hmong winter squash, lemon grass, taro, and Thai basil.
In the U.S., Lee has had to learn how to grow tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, and other produce items, and she has enjoyed the challenge.
"I've lived here nine years, and I am learning," she said.
Cherokee County has a Hmong community, and many of them are responsible for feeding Tahlequah area residents. NSU has a We Are Hmong Club, which unifies Hmong people on campus and educates the public about Hmong culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.