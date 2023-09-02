Staff with the Cherokee Nation ethnobiology subdepartment took patrons on tours though the tribe's Heirloom Garden and Native Plant Site during the Cherokee National Holiday on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Guests discovered Cherokee heirloom plants and their cultural significance. Feather Stone, an ethnobiology subdepartment manager with the Office of the Secretary of Natural Resources, said the information shared at the gathering is important to pass on to the public.
"They had come in and said they wanted to see an event that highlighted some Cherokee culture and plants, and have that available during the holiday," Stone said. "But also this is such a site that the tribe is pretty proud of, so it's a way of getting this back out there and allowing people to get a chance to see it."
Stone said that for the past 10 years or so, the group has given tours of the site during the Cherokee National Holiday. Stone said while they do give tours throughout the year, it is often done by request.
The site was originally created to help preserve Cherokee heirloom crop seeds, but over time, more and more native plants with cultural importance were being added, thus making it an educational garden. Stone said most of the heirloom crops used for the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank are grown on the site, but some are cultivated at certain private residences.
Stone said she hopes attendees not only took the preservation of Cherokee culture with them, but realized the importance of plant knowledge.
Bob and Kathy South, of Missouri, said it was nice to learn about the cultural context of the plants, especially since Bob receives crops from the seed bank every year.
Bob said the class brought other Cherokees together, helping maintain community ties.
"I think it brings the past into the future," Kathy said. "It combines the two. This is what we're growing now. This is what we used to grow, and then they tie it together with the stories."
The garden, where patrons learned about at least 50 different plants, showcases Cherokee culture and plant knowledge in multiple ways. Plant beds are built to resemble the outline of a water spider, butterfly, medicine wheel, and more, and the points of each diamond- or square-shaped bed indicates the four directions.
"We oftentimes talk about that fact that we won't be true Cherokees without the language, but we also see that with the plants, as well," Stone said. "We were so reliant on our environment, especially prior to European contact, that so much of our culture, so much of who we are was dependent on the plants and the environment around us that we really see that knowledge is lost, so we lose a key knowledge of what makes us Cherokee."
