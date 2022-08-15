COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Home Blitz puts Cherokee Elementary kids at ease

Cherokee Elementary School employees celebrated their first Home Blitz since the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 2 by visiting 290 homes.
Home Blitz takes staff and faculty from the school and other district-level personnel to visit their students' homes in Tahlequah Public School vehicles a few weeks before classes start. Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy said the event is used to welcome students to the year and give them information about their open house.
“We are just basically trying to get them excited and start that initial relationship with our kiddos,” said McCoy.
McCoy said they have held the event for 10 years but had to take a three-year pause due to the pandemic. She said resuming the Blitz was exciting, since taking the break was hard on the faculty and staff.
“[It had a bigger impact on the students] mostly because it was new to most of them. They might not have remembered us doing it before. Like our kindergarten kiddos might not have remembered because now they’re going into the fourth grade. So it was really just a completely different set of kids experiencing it,” said McCoy.
McCoy and Abby Keys, her then-assistant principal, started the project about 10 years ago when they attended a model school conference that gave a presentation. McCoy said they fell in love with the idea and wanted to use it to help get their students' parents more involved.
Teachers who participate are not guaranteed to see their class’s students, but McCoy said this allows students to at least be able to meet staff members in the building and form a connection with them.
In terms of planning and transportation, the event has changed since its early days. The first few years, McCoy said, they would look up students' addresses and just start driving. This year, the TPS transportation director put the addresses into their transportation busing system, which helped organize and make finding the students' homes easier.
“It’s very beneficial and it’s kind of hard to put into words, but when you know where your students come from, you just have a little bit better of an understanding as to what they’re bringing you,” said McCoy.
She said while many parents have reacted with shock that the school would do something like this, many students showed excitement.
“It’s anywhere from jumping on us, their hands around our necks, hugging us as soon as the door opens to running to get their backpack to show us their new backpack for the school year. Every single student we asked, ‘Are you ready to come to school?’ they all said yes,” said McCoy.
The Home Blitz allows students and parents to feel a little more at ease when starting that first day of school. McCoy said due to COVID-19 and other bouts of trauma, the staff and faculty want to make sure kids safe and comfortable enough to learn and to allow the parents to feel safe entrusting the school with the care of their children.
“If they’re nervous or they have anxiety or they’re scared to come to school, then their minds are worried about that and they are not able to think about things we are trying to teach them,” said McCoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.