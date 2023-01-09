COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Homeschool program, co-op helps area with service

Aiming Arrows Co-op uses its position to help better Cherokee County through the community service of its student participants.
Missie Funburg, director of Aiming Arrows Co-op, said the organization, which came about in 2020, allows a maximum of 30 homeschool students to be a part of classes and activities outside of the regular curriculum.
“It’s mostly homeschool [students],” said Funburg. “That’s how it started out, but then when COVID-19 hit, we had other people from other areas wanting to be involved, so we just spread it out to where if you’re home and you need a group to do group activities with, you fall into the area.”
Funburg said the classes and activities all stem from a biblical worldview and can vary from sports to biblical theology to life skills classes.
“We try to get in things that you usually learn outside of the home or are maybe more fun to learn with a group, so [students] are not missing that key component when they graduate,” said Funburg. “They should have those life skills, such as communicating and social skills, they might not be able to do one-on-one at home or would benefit from doing it as a group.”
The classes are offered to students ranging in age from 13 to 19 and meet one day a week from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., normally at Southside Baptist Church. There are four eight-week sessions per year.
“We hope that, being a biblical group, everything is focused around a biblical worldview, and we hope they realize there is a different way to live, and we all are in agreement that our No. 1 purpose in our group is our faith,” said Funburg. “Then No. 2 is having that faith, we love others and we help out other before ourselves to grow a strong community by loving and helping serve one another.”
Funburg said those in the organization enjoy doing work in the community, which they do several times throughout the year. In December, the group sent thank-you cards and snack baskets to local police officers, firefighters, and the Tahlequah Public Library.
In November, group members sang Christmas carols at the Heritage Grove Assisted Living Center and normally create "Happy Thanksgiving" cards and cookies for nursing homes and "shut-ins."
She said the group shows appreciation to area organizations to inspire members to be active in the community.
“We really just want to build great community servants, so they can grow up and go back out in the community to be those community servants, so we [help] a whole range of different people in the community,” said Funburg.
The group plans to do a spring “beautifying” project, by planting, cleaning up, or creating a flower garden.
Those wanting to get involved in the Cherokee County program can contact Funburg through the group’s Facebook page, “Aiming Arrows Homeschool Outreach Program.”
