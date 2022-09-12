COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Homeschool team focuses on extracurricular activities

The Extracurricular Homeschool Organization basketball team, also known as ECHO Knights, has allowed homeschoolers in Tahlequah and the surrounding area to participate in athletics for 17 years.
Donald Daniel, ECHO’s coach and co-founder, said his wife had the initial idea for a homeschool basketball league when they noticed there were not a lot of opportunities for children who are not in the public education system to participate in athletics.
“There’s more and more and more than there used to be, but still, if you want to play basketball or football, there are no options," Daniel said.
He chose basketball because it was easier to make happen in terms of equipment and liability.
ECHO has three teams for the boys' and girls' divisions, ranging from 10 to 18 years old. The basketball organization usually has an average of about 50 players across all six teams.
Daniel believes ECHO not only teaches players responsibility, but how to deal with structure, pressure, authority, and selflessness.
“If you’re going to score all the time, you’re not going to be the best teammate,” said Daniel. “People love teammates who pass to them so they can score. [We] kind of get in that mentality – put others first, have fun, go for the win, and do it in the right way.”
Daniel said one of the hardest things aspects for some players is getting over the initial anxiety of playing on a basketball team.
“I can’t tell you the number of people who say, ‘I’m just a soccer player,’ or, ‘I’ve only done ballet.’ Well, we start from the basics when you show up and work from there,” said Daniel.
ECHO’s younger teams play public and private school teams, while also playing other homeschool organizations. Daniel said as the kids get older, they try to stay away from competing against private and public schools, because his teams only practice twice a week, compared to the usual four or five times a week at other schools.
Daniel said other than rules focusing on a modest dress code and language, the practice schedule is the main difference in ECHO from other basketball teams.
“We decided family time was more important than basketball. It’s got its place,” said Daniels. “We practice as much as we can without taking away from family time.”
The relationships among ECHO’s players and coaches is important to Daniel, as they will eventually outgrow the program and become members of his community.
“I’m going to see these kids years later. Some of these kids are now married with families and still live in the same community,’” said Daniels. “We’re friends as well as coaches and teammates. There are now players who are nurses at the hospital, paramedics, pharmacists, moms, dads, and speech therapists.”
For more information on ECHO, call 918-457-9692 or go to https://www.echoknights.com/index.html.
