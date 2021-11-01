COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Housing shortage, low interest rates keep abstractor busy

For Jessie Martin, the manager of Smith Brothers Abstract in Tahlequah and Beaver, this has been the busiest time of his career.
Homes in Cherokee County are selling for higher than in previous years. They are also turning over more quickly than in the past.
“There is a housing shortage. It’s kind of a perfect storm. Not only are interest rates low, which makes buying attractive to buyers, but it’s a sellers market, so it’s attractive to sellers as well,” said Martin. “The housing shortage has caused prices to rise, which are enticing people who may not be willing to sell. It has given them further enticement to sell. And, with competing buyers, it’s just raising the prices even more, which is causing stress to get things done quickly.”
Smith Brothers Abstract used to be Tahlequah Abstract and Title Company, until they were acquired in May.
Title companies are needed because the selling of property can be complicated. These companies investigate to ensure who actually owns a given property, and they see if there are any mortgages, liens, or judgements on it. They also check to see if all of the taxes are paid on a given property. All these factors may determine whether a sale can take place, and at the price that was initially agreed upon.
At a closing, title companies also prepare all of the documents necessary for clients to sell, purchase, or refinance their homes.
“If you spend $100,000 to $250,000 on a home, you want to make sure that it’s safe and secure, and your interests are insured. As for business itself, we have been extremely busy, ever since COVID,” he said.
Since the start of the pandemic, interest rates have shot down, which led to a surge in home purchases and refinancing, which has taken homes off of the market. Now, title companies are working harder to keep up with demand.
“Some of the challenges we’re facing are the same challenges that everyone else is facing. Now, it is honestly stress overload. We have been working diligently – very hard – for a long period of time. I’ve been in this industry since 2003, and I’ve seen busy times, but I’ve never seen it this busy for such a long period,” he said.
Martin graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1994 and went on to graduate from NSU in business education in 1999. Initially, he wanted to be a lifelong high school educator, but his mother, who was a realtor, encouraged him to work at a title company. He quickly fell in love with the work and has not even thought about turning back.
“There’s no greater feeling than watching someone come in and purchase their first home and to see them leave. That’s the draw. Seeing the look on those people’s faces,” said Martin.
He likes working for a local company and serving the community members that he grew up with. He encourages young people to jump in the industry if they are good with numbers and are strong communicators. People in this industry must also know how to manage stress.
“We deal with large sums of money in short time frames. And mistakes happen, but the mistakes that we make can cost thousands of dollars. It’s high stress and high paced,” he said. “We look for people who are very attention detailed and very meticulous.”
