Hulbert Elementary School opened up a new building that is serving as its 3-year-old pre-kindergarten facility.
The school acquired the land and building last year from a private owner, and they have spent the past several months refurbishing it to prepare for the winter 2022 semester.
“We used to own the building, but about seven years ago, we did away with it,” said HPS Principal Taf Morphis.
With enrollment down, he sees that a new program will be a way to get kids into the system. It is also a way to serve the community by providing schooling to young children.
For the 2021-2022, the 3-year-old program started in a portable building and became fully operational by Thanksgiving.
“We already had a pre-K program, and we expanded it down to 3-year-olds. As soon as they turn 3 and are potty-trained, they are eligible to be a part of the program,” said Morphis.
Class size limit is 20 students, and they have not yet reached capacity. When they reach 20 students, families will be placed on a waiting list.
“We live in a society where most parents work. It’s a good opportunity to provide care for children at that age and help them put in that setting where they can start socializing and learning,” said Morphis.
The school operates on a full-day basis.
Morphis said their pre-K students have enjoyed the last semester, and that they are happy to be in their new building. With it, students have access to new playground equipment, toys, and instructional material.
“We have one big carpet square and an 86-inch monitor. That’s the only digital equipment in there. We want them to play and have imagination, so we set up different stations," Morphis said. "We have a sand area and a water area. We have a light area where kids can play with manipulators on a light board. We have dress-up stations where they can dress up as doctors and police officers. We have a kitchen with plates and cups. Kids have an opportunity to use their imagination and play."
Throughout the day, the children are never individually plugged into digital devices.
His hope is that the 3-year-olds and their families will enjoy the program and go onto their 4-year-old program.
