COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Hulbert students help their less fortunate peers

HULBERT – The Backpack Program got a little unexpected help on Thursday morning at Hulbert Middle School.
Preparing for Spring Break, students from grades 6-8 volunteered to prepare 190 food bags for elementary students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.
Talent Search is a college preparatory program that provides motivation for students who are interested in continuing their education beyond high school. Donna Kilpatrick sponsors the Talent Search program at HMS, and she had planned team-building and leadership activities with her students. Nut instead, she – and the students – saw a need at school.
Hulbert Public Schools had just received food from Cherokee Nation to be directed at elementary school families that qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. The intention was to provide food for families who rely on the school to feed their children to help them get through the Spring Break, but assistance was needed to pack and distribute the food.
“We gave our students the opportunity, and they voted on whether they wanted to go ahead and do their planned activity, or if they wanted to volunteer. Each group – we had sixth, seventh, and eighth grades – all chose to volunteer. That’s what we’ve been doing [Thursday] morning,” said Kilpatrick.
Volunteers from the Johnson-O’Malley Program and Rider Mommas parent group directed middle-schoolers who packed food for the children.
"Service is important because you get to help people. It shows that you are a kind person. We took bags, and we put food in each bag to give to the elementary kids for spring break. In case their family can’t provide for them, we provide food for them to eat over the spring break,” said Lynly Lamons, a middle-schooler who helped Thursday morning.
Landon Patterson, another student, was excited to serve.
“We’re providing snacks for elementary kids,” he said. “I like helping the community.”
