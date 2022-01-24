COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Keys speech, debate team making waves, winning awards

The Keys High School Speech and Debate Team attended and won a number of awards at a virtual competition Jan. 21-22, through Okmulgee Schools, taking home eight regional qualifications, two second-place trophies, and a number of individual medals.
"They celebrate the following successes in 4A with six other schools in attendance," said Jessica Matthews, Speech and Debate Team coach.
The team is composed of 11 students, who focus on different aspects of the competition.
Lacey Laymon is a sophomore and Top 4 debater from last year. She competes in all three areas: acting, debating, and public speaking. Emma Teague is a sophomore who partnered with Lacey last year. This year, she is focusing on policy debate.
Abi Matthews is a sophomore and was a state runnerup last year in a public speaking event. She focuses primarily on public speaking, but state medaled in acting last year as well. Kelsea Poindexter is a senior who placed in the Top 8 last year in policy debate and is trying out all three events this year.
Ben Schaus is a senior and an actor who has chosen to take on debate this year. He has qualified for four events for regionals so far. Reagan Wright is a junior who placed in the Top 8 with Kelsea last year in policy debate. She is also stretching her abilities by trying out new events.
Ashton Deardeuff is a freshman who has seen success in acting events. Samuel Hair is a sophomore who has also participated and seen success in acting events.
Meadow Deem is a freshman who is tackling all three areas, but she is focusing on debate. She competed in her first debate event last weekend and went 3-0 with her partner Rhylee Chuculate. Rhylee Chuculate is a freshman who is taking on the speech and debate world in all three areas. Nathan Allen is a freshman who is an actor and debater. He and Ben Schaus are debate partners and acting event partners.
In policy debate, their first team, Meadow, Rhylee, and Reagan placed first. In dramatic interpretation, Meadow placed second. In humorous duet acting, Ben and Nathan placed first. In humorous interpretation, Ben placed third, Nathan placed fourth, and Ashton placed fifth. In monolog acting, Rhylee placed first. In prose acting, Ashton placed first, and in standard oratory speaking, Lacey placed second and Emma placed first.
In the champ division, Keys students earned more accolades. In prose acting, Nathan placed third and Lacey placed second. In dramatic interpretation, Samuel placed sixth in the finals. In humorous duet acting, Samuel and Aston placed second. In original oratory speaking, Kelsea placed seventh, and Reagan placed sixth.
In standard oratory speaking, Abigail placed fifth. In policy debate, Ben and partner Nathan placed fourth. Emma and Lacey were undefeated and two second based on speaker points. In dramatic duet acting, Meadow and Rhylee placed first. In monolog acting, Emma placed seventh and Samuel placed third.
With Matthews out with COVID, the team carried on without their coach. Keys volunteers, including Belinda Champlain, Rose Coon, Emily Kuykendall, and Josh Harrington helped Keys students to be able to participate.
"The team is made up of actors, debaters, and public speakers. Our season is interesting. We competed in our first in person tournament in one and a half years last semester. It was nice to be home, for a moment. Now some tournaments are back to virtual," said Matthews.
Students prepare for these events during after school practices, and they rely on alumni feedback. They also work to improve their performance under the mentorship of Dr. David Scott, a speech professor at Northeastern State University who advises the students.
The Speech and Debate Team was created in 2004 and won its first trophy in 2010. To date, the team has won 10 state trophies - first through fourth place - and competes against 22 schools in the state. Thirty-four of their students have placed first in various competitions.
"I've been on the speech and debate team for three years. The debate team is a great thing. It brings out the best in me. It's taught me a lot, how to talk to people. It teaches me skills for future things I want to do in my life," said Ben Schaus, who said he plans to attend NSU next year and study to become an elementary school teacher.
He said debate has helped him to gain confidence, and he recommends others unsure of themselves to consider trying out for the team.
"I'd encourage them to do it. All the practices and time you put into it. I'd encourage them to do it because it prepares them for college and life," he said.
